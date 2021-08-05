SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Celebrates the Graduation of 92 Scholars and Young Scholars

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS – Access Changes Everything, a nonprofit that provides educational access to students from low-income households, proudly celebrated the graduation of 92 rising sixth-, seventh-, and ninth-graders part of its Scholars and Young Scholars programs. The commencement program, which took place Saturday, July 31 at Summit High School, was attended by family and friends of students, as well as SEEDS staff, faculty, trustees, alumni, and donors.

This year, 99 percent of graduating Scholars and Young Scholars were placed into selective schools with enough financial aid to allow them to matriculate. Students are enrolled in 62 schools across 14 states and will collectively receive more than $4.8 million in financial aid directly from the schools they will attend.

SEEDS President + CEO John F. Castano kicked off the ceremony with a welcome address, stating, "You could never have imagined this world you are living in; of taking your classes from home, applying to schools you had never visited… and then making plans to enroll there." He continued, "On this, your graduation day from SEEDS, let's put away that phrase "couldn't have imagined…" that phrase that makes us feel tired, like we have missed out, like our life is less, and let's take back our imagination today, your graduation day. Look at yourself – imagine everything you ever wanted actually happening. Challenges will always be here. But imagine, imagine all that is ahead. Imagine your best you. And I imagine, you will make it all come true."

Following the welcome address, Director of the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law's Office of Diversity and Inclusion and SEEDS alum Bobby Codjoe '02 spoke of his SEEDS experience and imparted words of wisdom upon the classes of 2021, "You all have made tremendous sacrifices to get to this point and those sacrifices will open doors for you that you may have never expected. As these doors open, I challenge you to define your own success. So wherever you go, find your joy, your enthusiasm your passion – put your best foot forward, and I have no doubt you'll succeed."

Before the presentation of diplomas, commencement speakers Jenene Hall (SP) and Iyanna Romans (YSP) shared their own experience as scholars. "When I learned about SEEDS, I knew I wanted to apply, but I didn't know if I wanted to commit to the SEEDS process to get into an independent school," said Hall. "With the support of my loving family, I survived the Summer Challenge Program and the selection process. There were times when I felt like giving up. I did not want to have to spend my time doing work while my friends were out having fun. But I remembered that I was working towards a goal that would help me achieve some of my biggest dreams not too far in the distance. Five more weeks of strenuous work, and now I am standing on this stage in front of you today as a graduate of SEEDS."

"As a student, I was never educationally challenged before – I was always ahead," said Romans. "I was like a walking answer sheet, knowing the answer to everything that came my way. That changed when it was time for YSP Step 2. During Step 2, I had to go through interviews, homework, essays, and more homework. Sometimes I would just have to cry it all out. Every tear was worth staying and worth working. I would like to thank SEEDS for helping me across the ocean line. If it were not for SEEDS I would still be swimming with the fish. I am now swimming with the sharks."

The Scholars and Young Scholars Programs are free 14-month initiatives for high-achieving, low-income students. SEEDS provides its scholars with rigorous academic classes over the course of two summers and the Saturdays in between. The Scholars Program serves students across the state during their eighth-grade year, providing additional coursework and application assistance for selective high schools. The Young Scholars Program works with students in the Greater Newark area in the fifth and sixth grades; in addition to academic classes, SEEDS helps students and their families with applications to selective day and junior boarding schools.

Class of 2021: Young Scholars Program



Nanakwasi Adutwum-Addae David Mensah Rereloluwa Somorin Stephen Coker Oluwabusayo Olaoye Malachi Stephens Sekario Crossman Mashari Perry Nicholas Tucker Isaiah Flanagan Zoi Ramirez Kassidy Wilson Brittney Guaillasaca Quizhpi Taylor Ransome

Xavier Lake Iyanna Romans



Class of 2021: Scholars Program



Lovena Agyei Allison Garcia Esther Ojo Ava Antwi Muthoni Gichingiri Chisom Okeoma Bianca Araujo Alexandra Godoy Bimbola Olaleye Noelani Araya-Rojas Ashantae Gordon Ejemen Omonzane Hector Audelo Gutierrez Jenene Hall Nicole Onuoha Ijeoma Azuike Amirah Hassan Esmeralda Ortiz-Rodriguez Shiann Barker Maryanne Hermo Toyin Oyediran Mike Barrera Julissa Hernandez Aniyaha Perez Bradley Barrera Taniyah Heyward Gianna Persaud Julissa Beltran Jimmy Jones Maryliz Peters Naiya Bharvad Tapleen Kaur Meleny Pion Nathan Blaya-Diez Deshan Kawatra Micaela Quintero Darius Brown Velizar Lazarov Deysi Rodriguez Anel Cabrera Ethan Liendo Nicolas Rodríguez Lopez Nathaniel Caminero Delilah Lopez Lourdes Ronquillo Eva Castillo Ariana Lopez Orellana Enzo Sarango Jasmin Clark Valerie Madriz Montero Rajwans Sindhar Zariah Cooper Deanna Martinez Arshbir Singh Naomi Craig Aleesha Mahmood Michael Soto Jesaiah Curden Rasheed Mcgrath Grace Thompson Samina Dargan Mario Meneses Sebastian Tobar Charrise Darsaw Trashgim Mulosmani Maiyisha Ulysse Lais De Souza Alexis Mumbo Alyssa Wooden Natasha Elleston Jacob Nahui Achraf Zemzami Tiffany Ezeanuna Johnson Ngota Zoe Zuloaga Ashley Flores Aikamjot Nijjar



