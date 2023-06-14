SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Honors College Scholars at Commencement Ceremony

News provided by

SEEDS - Access Changes Everything

14 Jun, 2023, 09:47 ET

NEWARK, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS - Access Changes Everything, a non-profit organization that has been providing highly-motivated students from low-income households with access to education since 1992, held its Commencement Ceremony for its College Scholars Program Class of 2023 on June 10th, at University Hall, Montclair State University in Montclair, NJ. 

Continue Reading
SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Celebrates College Scholars Class of 2023 at Commencement Ceremony held June 10, 2023 at Montclair State University.
SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Celebrates College Scholars Class of 2023 at Commencement Ceremony held June 10, 2023 at Montclair State University.

The event celebrated the achievements of the 44 high school seniors enrolled in SEEDS' College Scholars Program, who will be attending some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the country, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Villanova, and Johns Hopkins. The ceremony also featured SEEDS alumna Samantha Soto-Schwarm '01, who is currently a Vice President at JPMorgan Chase, as the Commencement Speaker, and Isha Patel from Colonia High School as the Class Speaker.

Imani DeJesus, VP, Programs & Guidance at SEEDS, presented the Dean's Award to David Gallo, Hackensack High School and the SEEDS Academic Achievement Award to Olha Buhlak, North Bergen High School. Also, the following students received Awards of Excellence from SEEDS' partners:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals - Rachelle Estinvil, Woodbridge High School and Andy Garcia, North Bergen High School
Johnson & Johnson - David Chauca, North Bergen High School and Julie Ferreira, Hillside High School
BA Rudolph Women's Alliance - Esther Ojo, Technology High School
Movado - Erica Wiguna, Woodbridge High School
Verisk - Arianna Galindo, Cliffside Park High School
Allied Beverage Group - Rhosanna De La Rosa-Martinez, East Side High School
Merck & Co - Rahmatullah Jallow, Barringer High School

"This Commencement Ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our SEEDS scholars and the unwavering support of our friends, donors and staff," said John F. Castano, President and CEO of SEEDS. "We are proud to see our students go on to achieve great things, and we know that they will continue to make a difference in their communities and beyond."

About SEEDS – Access Changes Everything
Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS aims to prepare students of various grade levels for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.


SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy, and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating.

Media Contact: Gregory Cole, [email protected]

SOURCE SEEDS - Access Changes Everything

Also from this source

SEEDS - Access Changes Everything to Host Panel Discussion on Professional Networks for Marginalized Youth

SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Raises $950,000 at Annual Leading Change Benefit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.