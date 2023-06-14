SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Honors College Scholars at Commencement Ceremony

NEWARK, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS - Access Changes Everything, a non-profit organization that has been providing highly-motivated students from low-income households with access to education since 1992, held its Commencement Ceremony for its College Scholars Program Class of 2023 on June 10th, at University Hall, Montclair State University in Montclair, NJ.

The event celebrated the achievements of the 44 high school seniors enrolled in SEEDS' College Scholars Program, who will be attending some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the country, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Villanova, and Johns Hopkins. The ceremony also featured SEEDS alumna Samantha Soto-Schwarm '01, who is currently a Vice President at JPMorgan Chase, as the Commencement Speaker, and Isha Patel from Colonia High School as the Class Speaker.

Imani DeJesus, VP, Programs & Guidance at SEEDS, presented the Dean's Award to David Gallo, Hackensack High School and the SEEDS Academic Achievement Award to Olha Buhlak, North Bergen High School. Also, the following students received Awards of Excellence from SEEDS' partners:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals - Rachelle Estinvil, Woodbridge High School and Andy Garcia, North Bergen High School

Johnson & Johnson - David Chauca, North Bergen High School and Julie Ferreira, Hillside High School

BA Rudolph Women's Alliance - Esther Ojo, Technology High School

Movado - Erica Wiguna, Woodbridge High School

Verisk - Arianna Galindo, Cliffside Park High School

Allied Beverage Group - Rhosanna De La Rosa-Martinez, East Side High School

Merck & Co - Rahmatullah Jallow, Barringer High School

"This Commencement Ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our SEEDS scholars and the unwavering support of our friends, donors and staff," said John F. Castano, President and CEO of SEEDS. "We are proud to see our students go on to achieve great things, and we know that they will continue to make a difference in their communities and beyond."

About SEEDS – Access Changes Everything

Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS aims to prepare students of various grade levels for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.



SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy, and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating.

