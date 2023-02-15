SEEDS - ACCESS CHANGES EVERYTHING HONORS EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS AND ALUMNA NASHEENA PORTER POZNANSKY

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS - Access Changes Everything, an educational nonprofit that has been providing education opportunities for high-achieving, low-income students for over 30 years, announced its 2023 Leading Change Benefit will honor Eagle Pharmaceuticals and SEEDS alumna NaSheena Porter Poznansky for their initiative and commitment enhancing the educational opportunities of young people throughout the state.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has been an exemplary SEEDS partner since August 2020 by supporting fifteen scholars, presenting at its Capstone Speaker Series, participating in its annual Leading Change Benefit and Allen Meisels Memorial Golf Classic, and attending its Academic & Students Affairs Panel Discussions.

NaSheena Porter Poznansky is the current Assistant United States Attorney, Community Outreach Coordinator for the United States Attorney's Office - District of New Jersey. Before enrolling at Tulane University Law School in the Fall of 2010, NaSheena worked in the admissions department at SEEDS. An active member in her community, NaSheena serves as the co-chair of the Diversity Committee of the Union County Bar Association.

"At SEEDS, we truly believe that when access meets opportunity, amazing outcomes happen. The type of commitment Eagle Pharmaceuticals has made to SEEDS – supporting our scholars, providing internships, leaning into volunteer opportunities – that has real impact on people's lives. They ensure SEEDS' outcomes, the type of success we celebrate in alum NaSheena Porter Poznansky and her impactful legal career," said SEEDS President & CEO John F. Castano.

The 2023 Leading Change Benefit takes place March 29, 2023, at The Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park, NJ. For sponsorship information or to reserve your table, please contact Bill Kelly at 862-227-9149 or [email protected].

About SEEDS – Access Changes Everything

Founded in 1992, SEEDS – Access Changes Everything is a nonprofit organization that provides motivated, high-achieving, low-income students with access to top-tier education that would have otherwise been unattainable due to socioeconomic status. Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS aims to prepare students of various grade levels for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.

SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy, and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating.

