SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Raises $950,000 at Annual Leading Change Benefit

NEWARK, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS – Access Changes Everything (SEEDS) held its annual Leading Change Benefit on March 29, 2023, grossing $950,000 in support of the organization's mission of providing educational access and opportunity to high-achieving students from low-income households.

"I am so proud of our entire SEEDS community. To come together as staff, Trustees, scholars, alumni and supporters and celebrate our mission while also raising such significant funds, is tremendously gratifying," remarked John F. Castano, President & CEO, SEEDS.

SEEDS - Access Changes Everything 2023 Leading Change Honorees - (center left) SEEDS alum NaSheena Porter Poznansky '99 and (center right) Eagle Pharmaceuticals (represented by John Kimmet, Executive Vice President). Also pictured (far left) is John F. Castano, President and CEO, SEEDS, and far right, Polly Palumbo, PhD, SEEDS Board Chair.

More than 230 guests attended the event at The Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park, NJ, where they participated in a silent auction and a scholarship paddle raise – both of which played an integral role in raising the critical funds needed to continue educating and supporting promising students in need.

The evening included special recognition of two honorees: Eagle Pharmaceuticals, represented by John Kimmet, Executive Vice President; and SEEDS alum NaSheena Porter Poznansky '99, Assistant US Attorney, District of New Jersey.

"I am so grateful to be honored by SEEDS because SEEDS makes children feel seen. I was grateful to be chosen as a 7th grader for my love of learning and to be surrounded by other children who also loved learning," exclaimed NaSheena Porter Poznansky. "For SEEDS to choose me to receive this award, made me feel seen again because I strive to lift up others through education as so many educators have done for me."

"The Eagle team has been deeply impressed with SEEDS' success in placing high-achieving students from low-income households at top schools across the U.S., thereby enabling them to succeed in ways that would typically be out of their reach, benefitting the student and their family for generations," said Scott Tarriff, President & CEO, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

The evening also introduced guests to several SEEDS alumni as well as a SEEDS parent, all of whom shared compassionate stories of SEEDS' impact on their lives, educational achievements, and professional aspirations and successes.

About SEEDS – Access Changes Everything

Founded in 1992, SEEDS – Access Changes Everything is a nonprofit organization that provides motivated students from low-income households with access to top-tier education that would have otherwise been unattainable due to socioeconomic status. Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS aims to prepare students of various grade levels for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.

