SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Unveils The Short Game - a New Twist to its Annual Allen Meisels Memorial Golf Classic

NEWARK, N.J., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS - Access Changes Everything is excited to announce its upcoming annual fundraising event, The Allen Meisels Memorial Golf Classic. The event will take place on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the renowned Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J. As one of the organization's most significant fundraising events, all proceeds will benefit SEEDS, a non-profit that provides education access and support to motivated, high-achieving students from low-income households. Last year's event was a tremendous success, raising nearly $150,000 for the organization.

An exciting new feature to their annual golf fundraiser is The Short Game, sponsored by 21Seeds Tequila and Allied Beverage Group.

An exciting new feature to their annual golf fundraiser is The Short Game, sponsored by 21Seeds Tequila and Allied Beverage Group. The Short Game will feature three tequila expressions from 21Seeds Tequila, as well as a specialty cocktail demo by Steve Fette, Allied Beverage's award-winning Director of Innovation + Artistry. The Short Game promises to be an exciting event for all and is the perfect opportunity for non-golfers or those who can't commit to a full day on the course to still enjoy a fun-filled afternoon. Registration for The Short Game starts at 3:30 p.m. and the cost is $150/person.

John F. Castano, President + CEO of SEEDS, expressed his excitement about the addition of The Short Game, saying, "We are thrilled to add The Short Game to our Allen Meisels Golf Classic this year. With supportive partners like Allied Beverage and 21 Seeds Tequila and an idyllic setting like Mountain Ridge Country Club, we believe we have found a truly exciting way for people to get involved in supporting our mission of access to education."

Registration and brunch for The Allen Meisels Golf Classic on Aug. 7 will begin at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. Cocktail reception and auction will follow the conclusion of play at 4:30 p.m., with dinner and an awards ceremony afterwards.

For tickets and sponsorship information, visit https://seedsaccess.org/golf/.

About SEEDS – Access Changes Everything

SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy, and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating.

