SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Vows to Uphold Mission Amid Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision

News provided by

SEEDS - Access Changes Everything

30 Jun, 2023, 09:51 ET

NEWARK, N.J., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS – Access Changes Everything ensured education access for young people from low-income backgrounds when Affirmative Action was the law of the land. We vow to fervently and passionately continue that work despite the Supreme Court's decision to revoke Affirmative Action. The challenges have increased, the barriers have grown, and the safety nets have disappeared, but SEEDS is still here.

We believe that a zip code should not determine a child's educational trajectory. Today, we resolve that neither will the Supreme Court's decision.

Continue Reading
SEEDS – Access Changes Everything Vows to Uphold Mission Amid Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision (Photo credit: Ian Hutchinson)
SEEDS – Access Changes Everything Vows to Uphold Mission Amid Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision (Photo credit: Ian Hutchinson)

We remain steadfast in the commitment to our mission. We thank the countless partner institutions around the country who have already made clear their commitment to ensuring education access and equity.

The SEEDS mission has never been more important. We welcome all who want to walk with us to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion for young people from underrepresented backgrounds.

About SEEDS - Access Changes Everything

Founded in 1992, SEEDS - Access Changes Everything is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities and breaking down barriers for motivated young students from low-income households. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, SEEDS aims to prepare students of various grade levels for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.

SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy, and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating. 

Gregory Cole
[email protected]
https://seedsaccess.org

SOURCE SEEDS - Access Changes Everything

Also from this source

SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Honors College Scholars at Commencement Ceremony

SEEDS - Access Changes Everything to Host Panel Discussion on Professional Networks for Marginalized Youth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.