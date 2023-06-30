SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Vows to Uphold Mission Amid Supreme Court Affirmative Action Decision

NEWARK, N.J., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS – Access Changes Everything ensured education access for young people from low-income backgrounds when Affirmative Action was the law of the land. We vow to fervently and passionately continue that work despite the Supreme Court's decision to revoke Affirmative Action. The challenges have increased, the barriers have grown, and the safety nets have disappeared, but SEEDS is still here.

We believe that a zip code should not determine a child's educational trajectory. Today, we resolve that neither will the Supreme Court's decision.

We remain steadfast in the commitment to our mission. We thank the countless partner institutions around the country who have already made clear their commitment to ensuring education access and equity.

The SEEDS mission has never been more important. We welcome all who want to walk with us to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion for young people from underrepresented backgrounds.

About SEEDS - Access Changes Everything

Founded in 1992, SEEDS - Access Changes Everything is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities and breaking down barriers for motivated young students from low-income households. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, SEEDS aims to prepare students of various grade levels for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.

SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy, and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating.

