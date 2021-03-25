SEEDS - Access Changes Everything Welcomes New Trustee, Dr. John Miller, Jr.

NEWARK, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS – Access Changes Everything is pleased to announce the appointment of John Miller, Jr., M.D. to the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Miller serves as Senior Corporate Counsel for Pfizer where he focuses on intellectual property and policy issues in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining Pfizer, he served as an associate for Morgan Lewis in their Intellectual Property service, as well as a scientific advisor at a private law firm.

"As an accomplished physician and lawyer, Dr. Miller brings with him unique knowledge, expertise, and insights which will be of incredible benefit to our organization and scholars," said John Castano, President and CEO of SEEDS. "On behalf of SEEDS, I am honored to welcome him to the Board of Trustees and look forward to his contributions."

Dr. Miller earned a Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers University School of Law and is admitted to practice law in New York and New Jersey and before the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Michigan, where he conducted research for the university's MedSport Program in the Department of Orthopedics. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from the University of Texas at Austin.

Dedicated to promoting education in the fields of medicine, law, and the sciences, Dr. Miller volunteers his free time to mentor and tutor students who demonstrate interest in these fields.

Dr. Miller is a devoted father of four children with whom he lives with in New Jersey.

To learn more about Dr. Miller and the SEEDS Board of Trustees, visit www.seedsaccess.org.

About SEEDS – Access Changes Everything

Founded in 1992, SEEDS – Access Changes Everything, formerly New Jersey SEEDS, is a nonprofit organization that provides motivated, high-achieving, low-income students with access to top-tier education that would have otherwise been unattainable due to socioeconomic status. Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS aims to prepare students for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.

SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating.

