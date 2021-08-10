SEEDS - Access Changes Everything's Annual Allen Meisels Golf Classic Raises Nearly $200,000 to Educate Low-Income Students

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS – Access Changes Everything today announced that its annual Allen Meisels Memorial Golf Classic, held August 2 at Mountain Ridge Country Club, grossed nearly $200,000 – money that will directly fund SEEDS programming and ensure the organization's mission of providing educational access and opportunity to high-achieving students from low-income households.

"Over the years, the Allen Meisels Memorial Golf Classic, named after one of our most-revered trustees, has helped raise the capital that is so critical in ensuring that SEEDS is able to continue its life-changing work of leveling the educational playing field," said SEEDS President and CEO John F. Castano. "The result of this incredible event coupled with the support of our generous sponsors and players makes access to high-quality education a reality for many deserving students. To all those who helped make this event a success – thank you for your continued support of SEEDS and our scholars."

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Allen Meisels Memorial Golf Classic returned to Mountain Ridge Country Club – which ranks in the top 100 golf courses in the country – and opened with a buffet brunch before players teed off to a shotgun start. Following a day of play, participants enjoyed a cocktail reception featuring an auction, followed by a scholarship paddle raise and dinner.

SEEDS alum Mohammad Hoq '09 addressed guests and shared how SEEDS has impacted his educational and professional endeavors. "As a kid, you don't always think about the role opportunity plays in realizing your full potential, and today there are thousands of highly motivated kids from low-income backgrounds without a chance to showcase what they have to offer," said Hoq. "I was one of the lucky ones. SEEDS has given kids just like me the opportunity to strive for something better. They have guided me through every major milestone in my life and I can confidently say that I wouldn't be where I am today without SEEDS. I want to thank each and every one of you here today for your involvement and contribution to this wonderful organization. Your support means more stories like mine and a more equitable world that we can all be proud of."

The Golf Classic is an annual event named in honor of Allen Meisels, who served the organization for more than 20 years as both a longtime SEEDS trustee and committed friend. A passionate advocate for the SEEDS mission and a champion for educational access, Meisels was instrumental in many of the organization's board committees and played a vital role in the establishment and growth of the Golf Classic.

About SEEDS – Access Changes Everything

Founded in 1992, SEEDS – Access Changes Everything, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing gifted students with access to top-tier education that would have otherwise been unattainable due to socioeconomic status. Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS prepares students for eventual placement into competitive independent schools and colleges. SEEDS programs encompass rigorous curriculums, critical leadership training, and cultural experiences that help students recognize and achieve their full potential. Upon completion of SEEDS programs, alumni are supported through their school careers and beyond, and encouraged to be ethical, engaged, and responsible citizens who engage in and contribute to their communities.

