SEEDS - Access Changes Everything's Leading Change Benefit Raises More Than $900,000 to Support Low-Income Students

"On behalf of the SEEDS staff, Board of Trustees, our scholars, and alumni, I would like to express my greatest thanks to all our dedicated supporters who made the 2021 Leading Change Benefit such an incredible success," said SEEDS President and CEO John F. Castano . "Every contribution made to SEEDS changes the lives of deserving individuals, their families, communities, the schools they attend, the workplaces they influence, and the organizations and businesses they lead."

More than 225 guests attended the event at the Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park where they participated in a silent auction and a scholarship paddle raise – both of which played an integral role in raising the critical funds needed to continue educating and supporting promising students in need.

The evening included special recognition of three honorees: Verisk Analytics, represented by Verisk Chairman, President, and CEO Scott G. Stephenson; SEEDS alum Michael S. Fletcher II '95, Vice President at Marion P. Thomas Charter School Foundation; and SEEDS alum Patrick Rametti '00, Director of College Completion at Uncommon Schools. SEEDS presents the Leading Change Award annually to those whose initiatives and commitments enhance the educational opportunities of young people.

The evening also introduced guests to several SEEDS alumni as well as a SEEDS parent, all of whom shared compassionate stories of SEEDS' impact on their lives, educational achievements, and professional aspirations and successes.

Held annually, the SEEDS – Access Changes Everything Leading Change Benefit serves as an opportunity to celebrate the organization's successes, introduce guests to the students and families whose lives are positively impacted by SEEDS, and to raise the funds necessary to support academic programming.

Founded in 1992, SEEDS – Access Changes Everything, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing gifted students with access to top-tier education that would have otherwise been unattainable due to socioeconomic status. Through three challenging academic programs, SEEDS prepares students for eventual placement into competitive independent schools and colleges. SEEDS programs encompass rigorous curriculums, critical leadership training, and cultural experiences that help students recognize and achieve their full potential. Upon completion of SEEDS programs, alumni are supported through their school careers and beyond, and encouraged to be ethical, engaged, and responsible citizens who engage in and contribute to their communities.

