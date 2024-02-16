Seeds Market set to grow by USD 27.60 billion between 2022-2027 driven by rising biofuel demand- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The seeds market is to grow by USD 27.60 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. The rising demand for biofuels is a key factor driving market growth. Energy crops like wheat, soybeans, maize, rapeseed, and sugarcane are sources of biofuels. In order to decrease the worldwide consumption of fossil fuels and minimize pollution, the use of biofuels has rapidly increased in recent years. Furthermore, conventional fuel use is declining while consumption of alternative fuels is rising in wealthy countries. As a result, the demand for seeds required to produce biofuels is expected to rise. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Free Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seeds Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%

Growth 2023-2027

USD 27,603.76 million

Structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.7

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, China, India, France, and Brazil

  • The rise in seed prices is a major challenge restricting growth. 

The analysis includes product (conventional seeds and GM seeds), type (grain seeds and oil seeds, fruits and vegetable seeds, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth by the conventional seeds segment will be significant during the forecast period. These are not hybridized as compared to GM seeds. As a result, some nations put a partial ban on the importation of cereals made from GM seeds. The growing interest in organic farming is driving up demand. Natural breeding techniques are often used to produce conventional seeds. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Free Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

  • Adaptive Seeds LLC
  • Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer AG
  • Corteva Inc.
  • East West Seed Group
  • Florimond Desprez Co.
  • Fruition Seeds LLC
  • Groupe Limagrain Holding
  • Harris Seeds
  • JK Agri Genetics Ltd.
  • KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA
  • LIDEA France
  • Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV
  • Royal Barenbrug Group
  • Sakata Seed Corp.
  • Seed Needs LLC
  • Syngenta Crop Protection AG
  • Takii and Co. Ltd.
  • UPL Ltd.

Company Offering

The Seed Market experiences diverse trends globally, with the United States and Italy playing significant roles. Grains & cereals like corn and soybean dominate in the U.S., while Italy focuses on Roots & Bulbs such as cucumber and salad. Biotech crops are increasingly popular, catering to modern agricultural needs. Moreover, peas serve as vital feed for dairy farmers, ensuring quality production. These trends reflect evolving agricultural practices and consumer demands. As the seed industry evolves, stakeholders must adapt to emerging trends to stay competitive. Understanding dynamics is crucial for seed producers and distributors to meet the demands of farmers and consumers alike, driving innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Hybrids and breeding technology play pivotal roles in catering to the diverse needs of organic growers and conventional varieties. These advancements address productivity, adaptability, and resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses, ensuring robust yields under varying climatic conditions. DNA and plant cells are utilized in innovative plant breeding techniques, fostering the development of seeds tailored for specific agricultural purposes, including animal feed, food, and biofuel industries. With a focus on enhancing crop traits, such as yield and nutritional content, the industry continuously evolves to meet the demands of modern agriculture. As technology advances, the industry remains at the forefront of driving efficiency and sustainability in global food production.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Landscape

Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

