Seeds of Fortune Inc. Celebrates 10 Years with "Women of Color Creating Wealth" Awards and Summit at Chase Business Center in Harlem

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeds of Fortune Inc., a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young women of color through education, celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of transformative work that has resulted in over $45 million in college scholarships and grants for its participants.

The Annual Women of Color Creating Wealth Awards and Summit empowers gen z girls of color on their personal finances and provides a platform for them to grow wealth. This year's celebration will take place on June 13th at the Chase Business Center in Harlem. We will be honoring the following executives:

2024 Women of Color Creating Wealth Award Honorees:

Adrienne Valencia Garcia , SVP, Deputy General Counsel, Commercial and Privacy for Cengage, Corporate Community Award

Dr. Claudia Espinosa , Founder & Director, Latinas On the Verge of Excellence, Educator Community Award

, President, National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), Woman of the Year Icema D. Gibbs, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for JetBlue Airways, Corporate Community Award

Michelle Wong , CMO, Sprinkles Bakeries and Picnik Restaurants, Corporate Community Award

Shana L. Dacon-Pereira , MPH, MBA, CPXP, Assistant Vice President for Corporate Health System Affairs, Office for Diversity and Inclusion, Mount Sinai Health System, Corporate Community Award

Tavia Pitts , SVP, BET Networks-Paramount Global, Corporate Community Award

The celebration will commence on Friday June 14, 2024 with the Women of Color Creating Wealth Summit. Rebecca Amissah, Deputy Global Head of Investments Legal and Regulatory and Chief Compliance Office at Aflac Global Investments will keynote the summit. With participants focused on learning Budgeting and Savings supported by Fidelity Investments and Chime: centered on investing and securing earned income.

"We are looking forward to the next decade and beyond," said Nitiya Walker, Executive Director. "Our goal is to continue expanding our reach, supporting more young women of color, and fostering an environment where they can thrive in their educational and professional pursuits."

About Seeds of Fortune Inc.

Seeds of Fortune Inc. is an online platform and scholars program creating the next generation of financially empowered young women of color in High School by helping them apply for college scholarships, as well as teaching career and financial management skills.

