Seedtag Achieves 164% Increase in Advertising Performance with Dynamic Placement Optimization

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Placement Optimization (DPO) from Seedtag, the global contextual advertising company, delivers a remarkable 164% increase in attention compared to standard IAB formats, according to a new analysis from Lumen Research that spanned over 12,000 domains.

A Lumen Research study indicated that Seedtag's dynamically optimized formats significantly outperformed standard ad formats across the same domains. This is thanks to Seedtag's DPO technology, which optimizes formats using URL and user behavior data for each environment to deliver precise ad placements and experiences. The analysis indicated that Seedtag's ad formats not only garnered more attention - double the measured attention compared to standard IAB formats - but also offered enhanced efficiency across various domains.

"Our understanding of attention is enhanced with every study we undertake, and it makes sense that dynamically placed advertising would garner more attention, as it has the opportunity to align itself with the content it sits alongside, and in real time." said Mike Follett, CEO, at Lumen Research.

The analysis highlighted three primary benefits of Seedtag's DPO:

For Publishers : DPO allows publishers to maximize their ad inventory by unlocking premium ad spaces, ultimately leading to better monetization and fill rates.

: DPO allows publishers to maximize their ad inventory by unlocking premium ad spaces, ultimately leading to better monetization and fill rates. For Advertisers : DPO customizes the ad experience to align with user behaviors, driving higher engagement and attention across different formats and contexts. The majority of standard IAB formats are served in text-based environments, while Seedtag's DPO technology serves ads more evenly across text-based, image-based and video-based environments. This enables a more balanced distribution without compromising on campaign performance.

: DPO customizes the ad experience to align with user behaviors, driving higher engagement and attention across different formats and contexts. The majority of standard IAB formats are served in text-based environments, while Seedtag's DPO technology serves ads more evenly across text-based, image-based and video-based environments. This enables a more balanced distribution without compromising on campaign performance. For Users: DPO ensures that ads are less disruptive, creating a more seamless and enjoyable browsing experience.

"We are thrilled with the findings from Lumen Research, which validate the effectiveness of our DPO technology," said Jorge Poyatos, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Seedtag. "Making digital advertising more engaging and effective has always been a priority for us, and this study confirms that DPO perfectly compliments our core contextual advertising by controlling where and how ads are seen. Seedtag's ability to optimize ad placements in real time is a significant advancement in the industry, benefiting publishers, advertisers, and users alike."

The research also emphasized Seedtag's strategic approach to diversifying ad placements, moving beyond the industry's traditional focus on "Reader" domains to include "Scroller" and "Watcher" environments. This approach not only broadens reach but also taps into high-attention inventory, making Seedtag's ad formats three times more effective in certain domains.

"Ads from Seedtag are seen and watched for longer than other formats," Poyatos said. "Our DPO allows for greater attention to the entire campaign, higher user-engagement, better reach by unlocking high-attention inventory, and better fill rates & monetisation for publishers."

About Seedtag

Seedtag, the global contextual advertising company, specializes in privacy-first advertising throughout the open web and CTV, powered by its contextual AI, Liz. Seedtag enables brands and agencies to discover the most relevant audience interests using a sophisticated contextual graph fueled by contextual data from +10,000 premium publishers. This capability ensures advertisers reach their audience at the right moment, with the right message. Utilizing the power of context to achieve advertisers' aims across the customer journey, Seedtag creates innovative advertising solutions for everyone.

Founded in 2014, Seedtag has its headquarters in New York City and Madrid, with a global team of +600 people and offices in EMEA, LATAM, North America, and APAC.

About Lumen Research

Lumen Research is an eye-tracking technology company that is expanding our understanding of human attention, and helping brands to turn attention into action.

The company initially developed patented eye-tracking technology for creative attention studies, helping advertisers understand how consumers view advertising across online and offline media. Since then, Lumen has evolved to focus on helping brands plan, buy, measure, and optimise advertising based on attention across all types of media.

Lumen Research was founded in 2013 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

