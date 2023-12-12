Seedtag Appoints Chad Schulte as SVP, U.S. Agency Partnerships & Strategy at Seedtag

Leading Adtech company bolsters leadership bench with digital media and advertising veteran

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag, the leading global contextual advertising company, announced today the appointment of Chad Schulte as Senior Vice President, U.S. Agency Partnerships & Strategy. In his new role, Schulte will deepen and enhance Seedtag's holding company partnerships by connecting them with new AI marketing applications that provide effective, future-proofed alternatives to identifier-based targeting & measurement, and help them navigate the new privacy-focused internet landscape.

Chad Schulte, Seedtag
Schulte has held leadership roles in multiple companies, including Massive (acquired by Microsoft during his tenure,), Brand.net, and Videology. Schulte has also held roles as Head of Revenue for iNvolved Media, an independent boutique digital agency, and prior to joining Seedtag, as VP of Strategic Partnerships for Nexxen.

"We are excited to welcome Chad to the Seedtag leadership team as we enter a period of significant growth," said Brian Danzis, Managing Director, USA at Seedtag. "His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the advertising and digital media industry will be invaluable as we grow Seedtag's agency partnerships, providing innovative solutions for clients."

As Senior Vice President, U.S. Agency Partnerships & Strategy at Seedtag, Schulte will be located in New York City.  His responsibilities will include supporting Seedtag's agency partnerships with their technology, product, strategy, planning, data, measurement, and research teams.

Schulte added, "I am thrilled for the massive opportunity at hand with the sunsetting of digital identifiers, pending digital privacy legislation, and general transition to a more consumer-friendly open internet in the coming year. It is an honor to be part of an international team that has brought together some of the best AI technology and expert talent. I look forward to helping our agency partners navigate the complexities, opportunities, and rapid changes of this new era."

News Releases in Similar Topics

