Seedtag appoints Kara Ullmann to lead the US political vertical through contextual strategy

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the leading contextual advertising company, has appointed Kara Ullmann as Head of Political in the US. In her new role, Kara will be responsible for establishing Seedtag's go-to-market strategy, building key relationships, and leveraging the company's contextual AI capabilities to support political agencies and organizations in achieving their goals.

Kara Ullmann, head of political at Seedtag

Based in the D.C. region, Kara brings more than 15 years of experience in digital media, having worked with agencies and brands across various industries and markets, including the political category. She has been an active member of the American Association for Political Consultants (AAPC) and was recently honored to serve as a judge for the prestigious Pollie Awards.

"Strengthening our leadership team with top industry talent has been a key part of our strategy. Kara brings a powerful combination of political and digital media expertise that will be crucial as we strive to deliver privacy-compliant targeting for political agencies, candidates, and causes through our contextual AI capabilities," said Brian Danzis, President of North America at Seedtag. "Kara's demonstrated track record, coupled with her expertise and recognition in the political sphere, arrives at a critical time. As we spearhead innovation, we aim to provide campaigns with unrivaled capabilities for meaningful voter engagement. I am convinced that her contributions will be pivotal in our ongoing success."

Kara's appointment comes as Seedtag continues to innovate within the contextual advertising space, providing new ways for political campaigns to foster connections with voters. By leveraging Seedtag's AI platform, Liz, political advertisers can identify topics and keywords that resonate with key audiences, enabling them to craft compelling narratives and reach specific voters with greater relevance.

"I'm thrilled to join Seedtag and empower candidates and causes with our custom AI contextual targeting across CTV and the open web. Instead of relying on cookie-based targeting, which may not capture a user's current political views, our "issue-based targeting" actively bridges the gap between advertisers and politically engaged individuals who have a strong interest in key issues. This is crucial in an election year when campaigns need to reach the persuadable voter," said Kara Ullmann, Head of Political at Seedtag US. "As political campaigns seek new ways to reach voters without the use of cookies, Seedtag's AI-driven contextual targeting brings tremendous value to advertisers, enabling them to engage audiences with personalization at scale."

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging digital ads within relevant premium content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company's contextual AI, Liz, allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images. Today, it is a global company with more than 500 employees and a significant international presence, with offices in Spain, France, Italy, the U.K., Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, UAE, Peru, Canada, the U.S., and India.

