SeedWise Snacks Makes Its Debut in the U.S.

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Something seriously seedy is making its way to the U.S. SeedWise, a Canadian brand with powerful snacks that pack a seedy punch, is rolling out in 425 retailers this month. Founded by Ozery Family Bakery, the brand is on a mission to help consumers snack smarter with its grain- and allergen-free granolas and clusters that are packed with the power of seeds— such as flax, sunflower, and pumpkin—and absolutely no fillers.

SeedWise is all about what to add to your diet instead of what to cut out of it. For SeedWise, that starts and ends with nutrient-filled seeds that are craveable and satisfyingly crunchy — two key requirements for a great snack. SeedWise's granolas and clusters are full of flavor, lasting energy, protein, healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients while being low in sugar, grain-free, vegan, keto-certified, non-GMO Project verified, and certified gluten-free. By being baked in-house, SeedWise ensures its snacks are free from the top 9 allergens. Its lineup of delectable favorites are perfect as a cereal, tasty topping, or on-the-go snack safe for school or work including:

Super Seed Crunch Clusters loud enough for serious snackers thanks to its 5-6 grams of plant-based protein per serving. With only 1-2 grams of sugar, the clusters can be found in three flavors: Chocolate, Mixed Berries, and Sweet & Salty.

loud enough for serious snackers thanks to its 5-6 grams of plant-based protein per serving. With only 1-2 grams of sugar, the clusters can be found in three flavors: Chocolate, Mixed Berries, and Sweet & Salty. Super Seed Granola with 5-6 grams of plant-based protein per serving and only 3 grams of sugar that are snackably delicious, easy to digest, and full of healthy fats. Available in two flavors including: Chocolate Cherry and Lemon Blueberry.

"With over 25 years thriving in the bakery market, we felt it was time to take our expert baking skills and our love for seeds into the better for you snacking category," says Guy Ozery, CEO of SeedWise. "We're confident that our allergy-friendly products will give consumers that delicious, craveable and actually good for you snack they've been searching for in the market. We're looking forward to educating consumers on the benefits of seeds, why they are so powerful and how they can fit into their daily snacking routine."

SeedWise is a certified B-Corp brand that prioritizes being mindful towards the planet and overall community by creating positive environmental and social change. With seeds being a core ingredient in its products, consumers can feel better knowing that growing seeds requires 20-90x less water than tree nuts. The brand also aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. By planting seeds of change, SeedWise is making an impact one delicious bite at a time.

SeedWise can be found on Amazon or in store at retailers such as Wegman's, Lowes, HEB, and other natural and specialty stores. The granolas and clusters can be purchased in packs of 3 for $24.99-$29.99 or individually for $4.99-$8.99. Eat well and feel healthy with these craveable snacks packed with power!

About SeedWise

Created by Ozery Family Bakery, SeedWise is on a mission to help consumers snack smarter with its powerful snacks that pack a seedy punch. No fillers. No grains. Just the unbelievably craveable power of seeds. The brand's clusters and granolas are made in-house ensuring its full line is allergen-free. All SeedWise products are full of flavor, lasting energy, protein, healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients while being low in sugar, grain-free, vegan, keto-certified, non-GMO Project verified, and certified gluten-free. For more information on SeedWise, visit www.SeedWiseSnacks.com or follow them on Instagram @SeedwiseSnacks.

