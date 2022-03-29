Seeed and alwaysAI Partner to Accelerate Deploying Computer Vision at The Edge

SHENZHEN, China and SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Seeed, an AIoT hardware service platform, and alwaysAI, a computer vision software platform leader, announced their partnership to advance the development and deployment of computer vision applications on the edge.

Thanks to Seeed's wide range of Jetson-powered devices and alwaysAI's edge deployment flexibility, the partnership makes computer vision come alive on the edge - where work and life happen.

Seeed and alwaysAI began their cooperation with NVIDIA® Jetson™ powered devices. At Seeed, you can find everything you need to work with the NVIDIA® Jetson™ Platform – official NVIDIA® Jetson™ Dev Kits, Seeed's carrier boards and edge devices, and accessories. alwaysAI has also partnered with NVIDIA® to make it easy to deploy CV models on Jetson™ devices.

NVIDIA® Jetson™ is used by professional developers to create breakthrough AI products and by students and enthusiasts to further their hands-on AI learning. The alwaysAI-Seeed partnership is ideal for real-time applications in retail, robotics, smart city, and manufacturing sectors. By combining Seeed's best-in-class hardware, cutting-edge technology from software partners like alwaysAI, and the developer community, digital transformation is streamlined across all industries.

As Marty Beard, the CEO of alwaysAI, states, "This partnership allows us to combine the software that enterprise developers need to build computer vision applications and actually deploy them out onto edge devices that Seeed is so expert at bringing together."

Developers can also check out Seeed's getting started wiki on alwaysAI . The tutorial takes you through an easier way to deploy CV applications on edge devices and introduces you to alwaysAI's model catalog.

About alwaysAI

alwaysAI is a leading computer vision development platform for creating and deploying machine learning applications on edge devices like the NVIDIA® Jetson™. Developing CV applications is simply too complex and time-consuming for everyday developers to tackle head-on. alwaysAI removes these barriers, making creating computer vision apps easier, faster and more effective across all industries. alwaysAI provides developers and enterprises with a comprehensive platform for building, deploying, and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices.

About Seeed

Seeed, the AIoT Hardware Service Platform has been serving the global developer community since 2008, providing open technology and agile manufacturing services with a mission to make hardware more accessible for all. Seeed aims to lower the threshold for hardware innovation and to become the most reliable hardware platform - empowering everyone to achieve their digital transformation goals.

We are looking for partners to join our ecosystem together to deliver solutions to different industries together. Please contact [email protected] for more partnership ecosystem information.

