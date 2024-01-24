SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeed Studio, an Elite partner of the NVIDIA Partner Network , today announced it is bringing NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices on Jetson to their reThings hardware platform , powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin . The collaboration offers a modern, microservices-based software stack to streamline workflows for developing vision AI and generative AI applications — from AI creation and building inference pipelines to scalable deployment. As a pioneering embedded AI partner to global developers, Seeed offers hardware services for the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI and robotics platform, from prototyping to solution development.

Seeed Studio Accelerates Vision AI and Generative AI at the Industrial Edge with NVIDIA Seeed Studio Accelerates Vision AI and Generative AI at the Industrial Edge with NVIDIA

NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson helps developers modernize their app stack, streamline development and deployment, and future-proof their apps, delivering the ability to bring the latest generative AI capabilities to any customer through simple API calls. Its application microservices include video storage and management, pre-built vision AI inference pipelines, system monitoring, and cloud connectivity. Its platform microservices include system monitoring, IoT gateways, and cloud connectivity services to help with solution maintenance. And its powerful reference workflows help developers get started immediately.

"The modular and extensible architecture of NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices will help provide faster solutions to market across an ever-growing Al application portfolio," says Leslie Liao, VP of Edge Computing at Seeed Studio. "Our collaboration with NVIDIA will help our work delivering the power of modern AI at the edge, integrated with real-world data from AIoT sensors."

Generative AI transforms vision AI by creating synthetic visual content for dynamic applications like simulations and AI model training. This shift from analysis to creation enhances system capabilities. NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Orin NX systems deliver up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, enabling the running of large language models and vision transformers locally. To facilitate the integration of generative AI applications into Metropolis Microservices-based systems, NVIDIA offers a collection of Python modules that developers can leverage.

The Seeed Studio reThings Series, powered by NVIDIA Jetson , offers edge devices in various form factors. These devices are designed for power efficiency, high AI performance, and hybrid connectivity, and feature an excellent cooling design for scalable production deployment. Fully compatible with NVIDIA's software stack, these advanced embedded AI systems offer fast, next-generation AI product development across industries – from smart cities, security, and industrial automation to smart factories – and are ideal for advanced robotics applications across these sectors.

CVEDIA is a cutting-edge technology firm that specializes in the development, deployment, and integration of intelligent video analytics solutions that support all NVIDIA Jetson platforms. Leveraging its computer vision expertise and proprietary synthetic data technology, CVEDIA will offer a range of reliable and cost-efficient AI-powered video analytics solutions on Seeed's reThings edge devices and will be offered through NVIDIA's Metropolis Microservices on the Jetson platform. This collaboration will accelerate the adoption and implementation of vision AI across all AIoT cameras.

To manage the applications and devices securely, Allxon, a preferred third-party fleet management partner for NVIDIA, took early steps in integrating the Video Storage Toolkit into its Allxon Plugin Station. Allxon's Fleet Provisioning ensures the efficient deployment of thousands of edge AI devices and seamless BSP OTA Updates for Jetson. Today, Allxon also announced it is combining powerful fleet management with modern AI software stacks and development workflows through NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson.

Leveraging NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices, Seeed Studio is looking forward to collaborating with global developers and leading AI software companies to develop cutting-edge, future-proof applications. In 2024, Seeed plans to expand its Jetson Orin-powered reThings hardware solution tailored to meet the unique hardware needs of different industrial environments, with a focus on integrating vision AI and generative AI into various industry deployments.

About Seeed Studio

Seeed has been serving the global developer community since 2008, by providing open technology and agile manufacturing services, with the mission to make hardware more accessible and lower the threshold for hardware innovation. With Shenzhen's vast resources, trusted technology, and distribution partners around the world, Seeed strives to be the most integrated platform for creating hardware solutions for IoT and edge AI applications.

Contact Info

Seeed Studio

Elaine Wu

[email protected]

phone: +8618923428896

SOURCE Seeed Studio