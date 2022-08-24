SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeed Studio, a provider of AIoT Hardware Service Platform, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications. NVIDIA Metropolis nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world's most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

Seeed Studio Joins NVIDIA Metropolis Help Accelerate Edge AI Across Industries

Seeed is a reseller of NVIDIA embedded systems and a member of the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem for edge AI. The company offers NVIDIA Jetson module powered full system and carrier boards, integrating software into AI solutions spanning many industries. Offering a one-stop product experience, Seeed speeds time to market for customers by handling all licensing, integration, manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution.

Seeed offers the following products and service benefits to AI enterprises that are wishing to take the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform from pilot to production. If interested, please sign up using this form.

1 pc reComputer J1010 powered by Jetson Nano module;

1 pc J202 carrier board for Jetson Nano/Xavier NX;

Free custom image-flashing services for 1 pcs reComputer.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to use world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms, and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Members can gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"It's a great honor to join NVIDIA Metropolis," said Eric Pan, Founder and CEO at Seeed. "We look forward very much to seeing more AIoT solutions scaling up to bring digital transformation to different business sectors."

About Seeed Studio

Seeed Studio has been serving the global developer community since 2008, by providing open technology and agile manufacturing services, with the mission to make hardware more accessible and lower the threshold for hardware innovation. With Shenzhen's vast resources, and trusted technology and distribution partners around the world, Seeed strives to be the most integrated platform for creating hardware solutions for IoT and edge AI applications.

For more information, visit seeedstudio.com/nvidia.html

