Seeed Studio Launches a Card-Size LoRaWAN GPS Tracker for Asset & Personnel Tracking on Kickstarter

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeed Studio, a leading IoT hardware solution provider, announces the launch of its groundbreaking card-size tracker SenseCAP T1000 on Kickstarter. Designed to meet the tracking demands in various industries, this innovative solution offers a seamless indoor and outdoor tracking worldwide. The SenseCAP T1000 is available for pre-order now exclusively on Kickstarter with an exclusive 33% off discounts at $28.

SenseCAP T1000 LoRaWAN GPS Tracker Launched on Kickstarter. Highlight Features of SenseCAP T1000 LoRaWAN GPS Tracker.

SenseCAP T1000 is a compact card-size LoRaWAN® tracker that utilizes GNSS/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth for global location tracking. It boasts self-geo-adaptive capabilities, local data storage, and an impressive battery life for months. Additionally, it is equipped with temperature, light, and motion sensors, making it ideal for various applications for location and status monitoring.

"We are excited to release our SenseCAP T1000 for those who want a seamless indoor and outdoor tracking solution that enable asset visibility anywhere in the world. Cellulars like 2G, 3G, 4G have been mainstream connectivity solution for asset tracking worldwide," said Joey Jiang, VP of Seeed Studio. "However, in regions where cellulars are not available, LoRaWAN® has proven an excellent solution for its long range transmission and low power consumption. Our goal is to transform the way business track their assets and personnel by leveraging LoRaWAN®."

The SenseCAP T1000 offers the following features:

Multiple Positioning Technologies to Ensure Seamless Indoor and Outdoor Tracking

The SenseCAP Tracker utilizes 3 positioning technologies for seamless positioning: a combination of GPS for outdoors and WiFi & BLE for indoors. The Tracker can switch between BLE, WiFi, GPS and their combinations depending on the infrastructure and scenarios. It ensures users to gain full visibility of their assets, and personnel, both indoors and outdoors, using a single medium.

Long Battery Life, Cost-Effective, and Easy Deployment on the Global LoRaWAN® Network

The global LoRaWAN® network provides long-range, low-power wireless communication in 160+ countries. SenseCAP T1000 utilizes this network to transmit data at very low costs. With a rechargeable battery, it can last up to 6 months with a single charge. For areas without LoRaWAN® coverage, Seeed Studio offers a SenseCAP Gateway Bundle on Kickstarter for quick deployment to build LoRaWAN® network.

Frequency-Auto-Switch Algorithm for Global Tracking

LoRaWAN devices must adhere to country-specific frequency plans to comply with regulations, optimize radio spectrum usage, and reduce signal interference. The SenseCAP T1000 LoRaWAN® tracker offers a powerful Auto-Geo-Adaptive feature that automatically switches between different LoRaWAN® plans based on the device's location coordinates. This ensures excellent tracking performance across the globe.

Sensing Environmental Data and Offering Reactions While Geotracking

Apart from geolocation tracking, the card-side SenseCAP T1000 also includes temperature, light, and accelerometer sensors for environmental monitoring. Additionally, it features an SOS button and buzzer to facilitate quick emergency response during tracking management.

Offline Data Storage to Secure Tracking Consistency

SenseCAP T1000 is capable of storing 500+ records locally when it's out of LoRaWAN® connection, allowing for over 40 days of data storage with a sampling interval of once per hour. It can upload the data when LoRaWAN connectivity resumes to secure the data consistency.

Super Easy to Get Location & Sensor Data

Natively compatible with SenseCAP Mate App and SenseCAP Web Portal, SenseCAP T1000 supports a 4-step easy configuration to get location and sensor data. It also offers open API for system integrators to manage data and devices and build applications for different scenarios.

Open for Customization & Integration to Meet Various Tracking Needs

Designed with an open and easy integration mindset, the SenseCAP T1000 is a hardware solution that can be customized, adapted and easily integrated with popular IoT platforms and real-time tracking systems to meet specific requirements, making it an ideal choice for system integrators and developers looking to create unique tracking applications.

Image Gallery

For more information, please refer to the online press kit Here.

About Seeed Studio

Founded in 2009, Seeed Studio is a leading IoT solutions provider dedicated to empowering developers, and businesses with cutting-edge technology and products. With a focus on IoT, Seeed Studio offers a wide range of hardware and software solutions, including sensors, development boards, and IoT platforms, designed to meet the needs of various industries and applications. www.seeedstudio.com.

Lily Li

Marketing Manager

364110@email4pr.com

+86 13590636871

SOURCE Seeed Studio