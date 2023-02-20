Seeed Studio Upgrades to Elite Tier of NVIDIA Partner Network, Driving Pioneering AIoT Solutions to the Forefront

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeed Studio, a leading AIoT hardware company, is proud to announce its upgrade to the Elite level of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), the program's highest level for companies demonstrating competency in NVIDIA embedded and edge technologies. Seeed will have early access to NVIDIA's latest technology and technical support, which will allow the company to more quickly optimize and validate NVIDIA Jetson™ products and support customers. The NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform is designed to tackle the most demanding machine learning and AI workloads.

Seeed Studio Upgrades to Elite Tier of NVIDIA Partner Network, Deliver modern Al at the edge with real world data Seeed Studio reComputer J4012 based on Orin NX 16GB is available to preorder now, estimated ship in March

Last month, Seeed introduced its new reComputer series, powered by the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX and Jetson Orin™ Nano system-on-modules. The series offers up to 100 TOPS of AI performance and comes preinstalled with the latest Jetpack 5.1 software development kit and a 128 GB SSD, simplifying the development process for users. The carrier board of new reComputer series will also be open-sourced in March to April, providing developers with the benefits of flexibility, scalability, community support, and collaboration.

Seeed Studio offers a comprehensive range of NVIDIA Jetson hardware , including carrier boards, full systems, lidar and vision solutions provided by partners such as SLAMTEC, e-con systems, and more. Seeed offers a one-stop experience to simplify edge AI solution integration, including custom image flashing service, fleet management, and hardware customization. Seeed speeds time to market for customers by handling integration, manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution.

"Our collaboration with NVIDIA solidifies our work delivering pioneering embedded AI solutions and best-in-class support to customers," says Eric Pan, CEO and Founder of Seeed Studio. "The NVIDIA Jetson full-stack accelerated embedded computing platform delivers the power of modern AI at the edge with real-world data."

Next month, Seeed will be showcasing its full product line built with NVIDIA Jetson, including a new Jetson Orin-powered demonstration at Embedded World in Germany, the leading trade show for embedded technology. The new reComputer J4012 is now available for pre-order on Seeed's website and is estimated to ship in March 2023. New reComputer will also be soon available at Seeed's global distributor partners of Arrow, Mouser, Antratek, Zonepi, Totonic GmbH, Cytron, Distrelec, etc. For more NVIDIA Jetson products, download the Seeed's Jetson catalog with applications or visit Seeed's NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem page .

About Seeed Studio

Seeed has been serving the global developer community since 2008, by providing open technology and agile manufacturing services, with the mission to make hardware more accessible and lower the threshold for hardware innovation. With Shenzhen's vast resources, and trusted technology and distribution partners around the world, Seeed strives to be the most integrated platform for creating hardware solutions for IoT, edge AI applications.

Media contact:

Elaine Wu

[email protected]

+18923428896

SOURCE Seeed Studio