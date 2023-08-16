Seefried Properties and Clarion Partners Announce 99,716 SF Lease at Victor Hill Distribution Center

±85,534 SF Remain Available for lease in rapidly growing industrial epicenter of Greenville-Spartanburg

GREER, S.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seefried Properties, as the development partner for Clarion Partners, is pleased to announce the execution of a 99,716 SF lease with a privately owned international freight forwarder and logistics provider. The lease is expected to commence in September 2023 upon completion of tenant improvements.

Victor Hill Distribution Center

The new tenant is leasing approximately 54% of the 185,250 SF rentable area at 1117 Victor Hill Road. The Class A facility is designed to the highest institutional standards including tilt-up concrete construction, dock-high and drive-in loading, 32-foot clear height, ESFR sprinkler systems and LED lighting.

Grice Hunt, Clay Williams, Alex Campbell, and Will Coker of NAI Earle Furman represented Seefried and Clarion Partners in the lease transaction. The tenant was represented by Ryan Koop and John Parker of Broadstreet Partners as well as Mason Marsteller and Tommy Hughes of Hughes Commercial.

"We would like to thank Ryan Koop and John Parker with Broadstreet Partners along with Mason Marsteller and Tommy Hughes with Hughes Commercial for providing us with the opportunity to lease space to this new tenant," said Doug Smith, Senior Vice President of Seefried Properties. "We continue to be impressed with the deal velocity in the Upstate and remain optimistic for leasing success on the balance of the building and other speculative projects moving forward."

Completed in August 2022, Victor Hill Distribution Center is a Class A industrial development located at 1117 Victor Hill Road. The location boasts easy access to I-85 and I-26 as well as close proximity to BMW, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and the SC Inland Port. Victor Hill Distribution Centers' strategic location allows for ease of access to both the Port of Charleston and the Port of Savannah in addition to being within two hours of the major metropolitan markets of Atlanta and Charlotte.

An additional ±85,534 SF of space remains available for lease.

About Seefried Properties:

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Properties is a privately held real estate firm that focuses on the development, leasing and management of industrial properties across the United States. The firm primarily focuses on development in core industrial markets and build-to-suits with tenants in core and second-tier markets. Seefried leases and manages approximately 25 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed over 200 million square feet of space valued in excess of $18 billion across 100+ cities. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com.

About Clarion Partners, LLC:

Clarion Partners, LLC, has been a leading real estate investment manager for over 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With $79.8 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to approximately 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion is scaled in all major property types and was an early entrant into the Industrial sector. The Firm's global industrial team manages a 1,000+ property portfolio in the U.S. and Europe consisting of more than 233 million square feet. Clarion Partners is an independent subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. More information about the firm is available at clarionpartners.com .

