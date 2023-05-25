Seefried Properties, Edged Energy Break Ground on New Data Center Campus in Aurora

New Multi-Building Campus to be Powered by 100% Renewable Energy

AURORA, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seefried Industrial Properties, along with Endeavour's Edged Energy division joined City of Aurora officials and ComEd to kick off construction on a new state-of-the-art data center campus in Aurora, Illinois. Located on a four way interchange at Interstate 88 and Eola Road, the new multi-building campus will consist of three buildings across 65 acres that will be constructed in phases. This marks Edged Energy's inaugural data center development in Illinois, with the first building of the new campus scheduled for completion in June 2024.

Aurora Tech Park Groundbreaking

The project will offer sustainable features including advanced waterless cooling technology and ultra-efficient energy systems. The development will also include electric vehicle charging and 'alternative' fuels for its backup generators as well as on-site solar panels.

As the electrical company serving northern Illinois, ComEd is providing the infrastructure needed to power the new data center campus from its nearby regional substation. Additionally, Seefried and Edged Energy will be adding a new substation onsite to support future phases of the development.

Power availability is a top consideration for data center developers when deciding where to locate projects. Companies continue to look to ComEd's service region due to the industry-leading reliability, competitive pricing and access to cleaner energy found here. In addition to recent data center legislation by the state of Illinois, ComEd's service has played a central role in propelling recent growth of the industry, with 20 new projects supported by the company in the past two years.

"ComEd is proud to work with Edged Energy and partners in the region to provide infrastructure that will power new digital infrastructure, economic investment and additional EV charging capacity for the Aurora community," said Diana Sharpe, VP of Large Customer Services for ComEd. "ComEd's industry leading reliability, affordability and unmatched access to clean energy remain a driving force in bringing in new companies and attracting new investment to our region every year. We look forward to supporting the growth of Edged Energy and data center companies which play a key role in meeting the growing digital and tech needs of our region."

"Seefried is excited to be part of such an impactful and beneficial project for the City," added Doug Houser, Vice President of Development for Seefried's Midwest region. "Our team is passionate about delivering world-class sustainable projects and facilities of this nature. It's been a pleasure to work with Edged Energy, ComEd and the City of Aurora. We look forward to bringing this project to fruition."

The general contractor on the project is FCL Builders; Ware Malcomb is the architect of record; Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Seefried would also like to extend thanks to Paul Roeser and Ryan O'Leary of KBC Advisors who represented Edged Energy on the transaction along with Jim DeRose and Michele Keller of DuPage Property Venture who represented the land seller.

About Seefried Industrial Properties:

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Industrial Properties is a privately held real estate firm that focuses on the development, leasing and management of industrial properties across the United States. The firm primarily focuses on development in core industrial markets and build-to-suits with tenants in core and second-tier markets. Seefried leases and manages approximately 25 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed over 200 million square feet of space valued in excess of $18 billion across 100+ markets. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com

About Edged Energy:

Edged Energy is a vertically integrated global platform of on-demand data centers. Its operations are carbon and water neutral. Edged Energy is an Endeavour company. For more information, visit www.edgedenergy.com.

About Endeavour:

Endeavour is an innovation platform purpose-built to support the reliable, rapid growth and sustainable operations of global cloud & logistics companies. It develops and scales distributed energy, water and IT infrastructure with cloud companies. For more information, visit www.endeavourii.com.

SOURCE Seefried Industrial Properties