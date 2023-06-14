Seegene and Werfen Partner to Collaborate on OneSystem™ Business to Develop Syndromic qPCR Assays

SEOUL, South Korea, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company which provides a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, announced an agreement with Werfen, a worldwide leader in Specialized Diagnostics, to advance discussions on the expansion of its current collaboration for the Spanish and Portuguese marketplaces through Seegene's OneSystem Business. The collaboration will consist of the joint development of syndromic qPCR assays suitable for the Spanish and Portuguese healthcare systems, including assays for sexually transmitted infections and drug resistance. Seegene has a long-term relationship with Werfen, based in Barcelona, Spain. The companies are discussing the co-development of qPCR assays at Werfen's OEM Technology Center in Lliçà d´Amunt, Barcelona, Spain.

These discussions follow an agreement Seegene reached in March with Israel's top diagnostic company, Hylabs.

Seegene's OneSystem Business aims to share: its syndromic quantitative PCR technologies, and Seegene's digitalized development system (SGDDS) which enables less experienced researchers to develop assays. Additionally, Seegene will provide automated manufacturing technologies to produce syndromic PCR assays compatible with Seegene's standardized OneSystem instruments.

Through this partnership, Spain and Portugal will have the technology and know-how to develop and manufacture syndromic qPCR assays, establishing infrastructure that will enable a rapid response to future pandemics without relying on foreign products and resources.

The ultimate goal of OneSystem Business is to create a world free from all diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases, not limited to humans but all organisms. To achieve this goal, Seegene is building an open innovation global network where scientists from all countries can join forces to develop syndromic quantitative PCR assays tailored to local needs.

"We will share our PCR technologies and know-how with any company in any country wishing to develop syndromic quantitative PCR assays," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene. "We aspire to develop PCR diagnostic assays for all diseases so that the world free from diseases would come closer," he added.

"We are excited about the possibility of strengthening our partnership with Seegene, and we look forward to developing assays which are tailor-made for Spain and Portugal," said José Luis Zarroca, Chief Operating Officer, OEM at Werfen.

Seegene is continuously seeking additional partners from other European countries to join its global network and expects subsequent agreements to be signed throughout this year to speed up the expansion of Seegene's OneSystem Business.

