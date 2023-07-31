Seegene unveils solutions to popularize molecular diagnostics at 2023 AACC

Seegene Inc.

31 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

  • Introduced syndromic quantitative PCR assays and a fully automated molecular diagnostic testing system, STARlet AIOS™
  • Conducted symposium sessions on the usefulness of PCR testing in diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases
  • Participated in a presentation event for major Korean in-vitro diagnostic companies organized by KHIDI

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, took part in the 2023 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in California between July 25-27. Seegene showcased its "unique syndromic quantitative PCR assays and automated PCR solution 'STARlet AIOS™ (All-in-One System).'"

Seegene's exhibition booth at the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in California between July 25-27
The company stated, "Under the concept of 'All Tests with One System,' we introduced our leading assays, the Allplex™ and Novaplex™, and proposed Automated seamless PCR testing systems that can be applied to all of Seegene's assays. This has been well-received by in-vitro diagnostic experts and partner companies from around the world."

Meanwhile, an in-depth discussion was conducted in the symposium sessions on the usefulness of PCR testing in diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases. This symposium reaffirmed Seegene's position as an important contributor to improving gastrointestinal testing, where the availability of skilled technicians for microscopy is declining. A panel of experts presented research results demonstrating that PCR testing provides more efficient and accurate results than traditional microscopic stool sample tests for diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases. Conventional testing methods for these pathogens are characterized by long processing times and require significant expertise to interpret the microscopy results.

In addition, Kim Seong-youl, the head of Seegene's Global Marketing Center, participated in a presentation event for major Korean in-vitro diagnostic companies organized by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) and announced Seegene's unique competitive edge and future vision.

Kim said, "We received a lot of interest from participants from various countries by proposing a solution to build the basis for the next phase of diagnostic business in line with Seegene's vision of creating a world free from diseases. Following AACC, we hope to expand sales of non-COVID diagnostic assays based on syndromic testing globally and increase awareness of our next-generation OneSystem™ business."

Using syndromic quantitative PCR assays for comprehensive and accurate testing

Seegene captivated visitors at the exhibition booth by showcasing comprehensive and accurate testing using syndromic quantitative PCR assays. Seegene's syndromic quantitative PCR technology is the world's only simultaneous multiplex molecular diagnostic technology based on real-time PCR. The core feature of Seegene's syndromic PCR technologies is the ability to simultaneously test 14 pathogens that cause similar symptoms in a single tube and provide quantitative information on the infectivity profile to correlate with the severity of illness. The syndromic quantitative PCR technology can accurately reveal the pathogen responsible for a patient's symptoms, the complexity of infections, the severity of the disease, and can determine the priority of treatment depending on the degree of infection.  It also allows for efficient high-volume testing, which is more cost-effective and saves time in identifying the cause of the disease.

PCR testing that does not require an expert using STARlet AIOS™

First unveiled at the 2021 AACC, Seegene's STARlet AIOS™ is a molecular diagnostic testing system that fully automates (sample in – result out) the entire process of PCR, from nucleic acid extraction to gene amplification and result analysis. As it provides a 'hands-free' PCR workflow where the results are produced just by inserting a sample, it can be operated by those with minimal PCR experience. Furthermore, by not involving human hands, the likelihood of testing errors due to contamination or mistakes (human error) can be minimized. The STARlet AIOS™ is compatible with a wide range of Seegene's syndromic assays that can simultaneously test for multiple targets within a single tube. It organically links existing devices, such as nucleic acid extraction instruments, PCR setups, and PCR thermal cyclers, to make the system easy to use, manage, and integrate into existing lab infrastructures.

Participation in the world's largest AACC Since 2007

Celebrating its 75th year, AACC is the world's largest gathering for the clinical laboratory and diagnostics industry. Seegene has taken part since 2007 to broadcast its proprietary molecular diagnostic technology worldwide while establishing cooperation with partners from multiple countries.

