Seeger Weiss LLP Partner Chris Seeger Named to Prestigious Lawdragon 500 List for 12th Consecutive Year

Mr. Seeger is widely recognized and admired as one of the nation's most accomplished attorneys in the areas of class action and mass tort litigation. Known both for his superior trial advocacy and creative problem solving, he has been entrusted by state and federal courts throughout the United States to lead many of the most complex, groundbreaking and high-profile litigations of the last 20 years. He recently served as co-lead counsel in the NFL Concussion litigation, which resulted in an uncapped recovery valued at over $1 billion, and was one of the leading negotiators of the approximately $15 billion settlement involving the Volkswagen "Clean Diesel" scandal.

Mr. Seeger is regularly sought out by the press as an authority in the legal field, appearing in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, Daily News, ESPN, HBO Sports, Law360 and Lawdragon, among other national news journals and outlets.

About Seeger Weiss LLP

With offices in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Seeger Weiss LLP is one of the preeminent plaintiff's trial law firms in the nation, known and respected for its high-stakes, landmark verdicts and settlements in multidistrict mass tort and class action litigation. Since its establishment in 1999, the firm has led some of the most complex and high-profile litigations in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

