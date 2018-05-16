Seeger Weiss Partner Chris Seeger Named Law360 Titan of the Plaintiffs Bar

Mr. Seeger is widely recognized as one of the nation's most accomplished attorneys in the areas of class action and mass tort litigation. Known both for his superior trial advocacy and creative problem solving, he has been appointed by state and federal courts throughout the United States to lead many of the most complex, groundbreaking and high-profile litigations of the last 20 years.

Recently, he served as co-lead counsel in the NFL Concussion Litigation, resulting in a settlement of a $1 billion+ uncapped fund for retired players suffering from neurocognitive injuries; was one of the leading negotiators in the Volkswagen "Clean Diesel" Litigation, in which VW agreed to pay over $21 billion to consumers in a massive buyback program, one of the largest corporate settlement in U.S. history; and served on the settlement committee as principal negotiator in the Syngenta GMO Corn Litigation, representing multiple classes encompassing hundreds of thousands of farmers, resulting in a $1.5 billion nationwide settlement.

Mr. Seeger is regularly sought out by the press as an authority in the legal field and as the plaintiff counsel in nationally prominent cases, appearing in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, Daily News, ESPN, HBO Sports, Lawdragon and Law360, among other national news journals and outlets.

His Law360 profile can be read here.

About Seeger Weiss LLP

With offices in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Seeger Weiss LLP is one of the preeminent plaintiff's trial law firms in the nation, known and respected for its high-stakes, landmark verdicts and settlements in multidistrict mass tort and class action litigation. Since its establishment in 1999, the firm has led some of the most complex and high-profile litigations in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Contact: Christopher A. Seeger Partner 212-584-0708 cseeger@seegerweiss.com Media Contact: Roy Schwartz Director of Communications 212-584-0772 rschwartz@seegerweiss.com

For more information, visit www.seegerweiss.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeger-weiss-partner-chris-seeger-named-law360-titan-of-the-plaintiffs-bar-300649307.html

SOURCE Seeger Weiss LLP

Related Links

http://www.seegerweiss.com

