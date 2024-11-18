SEEHER, ABBOTT, AND CVS RELEASE FIRST-EVER HEALTH AND WELLNESS REPORT TO COMBAT HOW WOMEN HAVE BEEN DEPRIORITIZED AND UNDERREPRESENTED IN HEALTHCARE MARKETING

Women are the key decision makers in 80% of all healthcare choices, yet many brands fail to accurately portray them and the healthcare community still fails in many ways to truly connect with them

Investments in women's health can add a staggering $1 trillion to the global economy

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of National Advertisers' SeeHer , the global movement dedicated to ensuring accurate representation of all women and girls in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment, released today their first guide for marketers, "Driving Impact: A Best Practice Guide For Representing Women in Health and Wellness Marketing." Developed alongside SeeHer's members Abbott, CVS and healthcare marketing thought leader Cassandra Sinclair, the guide aims to provide best practices for engaging with and representing women in the full spectrum of healthcare marketing.

The new guide provides best practices for engaging with and representing women in the full spectrum of healthcare marketing.

"Health is a deeply personal topic and after many conversations with brand leaders across the industry, it was clear there was a need for an encompassing creative framework to assist brands to provide greater connectivity with women through their health and wellness advertising," said Christine Guilfoyle, President of SeeHer. "As members leaned into SeeHer tools, including the Gender Equality Measurement (GEM®), they realized they were just scratching the surface in representing women in a fully nuanced manner. Differentiating her Health and her Health responsibilities was of critical importance for this guide. And when brands got it right, they saw a whopping 500% increase in spending!"

Women are a powerful force in the economy, driving over $30 trillion in annual consumer spending and influencing a staggering 85% of all spending decisions. This is also true in healthcare, with women serving as the key decision-makers in 80% of health choices for them and their families. Yet, despite their clear purchasing power, research shows that more than 50% of women crave more realistic portrayals of themselves in advertising and don't see enough progress is needed to effect change.

"By authentically portraying women and girls in health and wellness advertising, we're not just building brands; we're building a better society. The data is undeniable, yet they often feel unheard and unseen in traditional advertising," said Cassandra Sinclair, QUALIFIER. "Our industry must shift its focus from demographics to genuine understanding of women's mindsets and motivations. The SeeHer guide offers a groundbreaking path toward building brands that truly resonate with and empower women and their broad healthcare decisions."

Key Statistics:

Accurately representing women in advertising drives a 10x increase in sales lift

High GEM scoring drug and remedy ads garner a 43% increase in brand reputation and 22% increase in purchase intent

Only ⅓ of all Pharmaceutical and Healthcare advertising accurately portrays women

⅔ of Americans with Alzheimer's disease are women

Women are also more likely to die within a year following a heart attack.

66% of Personal Wealth in the U.S. is controlled by Women

61% of women feel that being healthy is their #1 aspiration

For more information and to get involved in helping the movement for accurate representation of women and girls, please visit SeeHer's website at SeeHer.com .

