SEEHER, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH COMSCORE, UNVEILS INDUSTRY-FIRST 'GENDER EQUALITY MEASUREMENT' FOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS AT ANA DATA, ANALYTICS AND MEASUREMENT CONFERENCE

GEM®, the global gold standard for measuring gender bias in media and marketing, has now been expanded to digital planning and buying through 'GEM® Audiences' on Comscore's Plan Metrix platform.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANA's SeeHer , the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in advertising and media and Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today at the 2023 ANA Data, Analytics & Measurement Conference unveiled GEM® Audiences, an industry-first digital planning audience insight tool.

Working in conjunction with SeeHer, Comscore created a new way for brands and advertisers to understand the significance of gender equality for their target audiences – from a behavior, interests, and attitudes standpoint – by embedding Gender Equality attributes in the Comscore Plan Metrix Suite.

Through GEM® Audiences in Comscore, this new intelligence solution is poised to be the digital standard that helps brands understand, beyond demographics, how to reach and engage consumers with a gender equality mindset.

"SeeHer has continued to advance vital tools that allow marketers and their agencies to embed gender equality in their media planning and buying practices. This ground-breaking measurement system for the ever-evolving digital ecosystem is one that will reach the next generation of consumers like no other has before. We encourage every marketer to critically evaluate and challenge their current system of operating, since consumers, 52% of which are women, say that the accurate representation of women and girls should be a business imperative. Those who tap into what we offer not only experience immense sales success, they join a movement in shaping society for the better. We are incredibly honored to partner with Comscore on this next dimension of world-changing technology," said Christine Guilfoyle, President, SeeHer ANA.

"This partnership with SeeHer is part of Comscore's larger effort to amplify the belief that every dollar, every screen, and every person counts as well as the importance of looking past demographics and generalizations for fair representation in audience intelligence," according to Danan Ren, Senior Vice President, Head of Client Insights at Comscore. "With the SeeHer partnership, Comscore is not only bringing the most comprehensive view of the consumer across all media platforms, but also supporting responsible media and data collaboration efforts with organizations that help brands make a difference. As we bring this to market with SeeHer and the ANA, we hope to engage with more brands who are looking to deepen their audience understanding beyond demographics and quantify the impact of their responsible media initiatives."

"Gender equality across the entire media and marketing ecosystem is a consumer expectation, with 90% of adults agreeing that media is critical in shaping gender roles. Yet, only 16% of women feel that they are usually portrayed accurately," added Latha Sarathy, Chief Research Officer, ANA and SeeHer. "Ads that consumers feel truly reflect them result in a 5x increase in sales. This partnership with Comscore on GEM® Audiences is the valuable next step as it addresses an urgent need for more advancements in audience intelligence and measurement to help marketers better understand and prioritize digital audience segments and media properties that strongly align with gender equality."

About SeeHer

SeeHer is the leading global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, media, and entertainment. Launched in 2016 by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ) , SeeHer's coalition of industry leaders is increasing the representation and accurate portrayal of women and girls. To help members benchmark success, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® proves that content accurately portraying women and girls dramatically increases purchase intent and brand reputation. Winning the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award, GEM® is the global measurement standard. The movement includes verticals in sports (SeeHer In Sports), music (SeeHer Hear Her) and health (SeeHer Health). Visit SeeHer.com and follow SeeHer on Instagram, Facebook , LinkedIn , TikTok and X.

About ANA

The ANA's (Association of National Advertisers) mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Sources:

Perceptions of Progress, The Global State of Women's Equality, SeeHer & dentsu, 2023

GEM® Lift Study, SeeHer & IRI Worldwide, 2021

