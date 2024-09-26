SEEHER RELEASES ITS FIRST-EVER CAMPAIGN: "SHE MATTERS: BOTTOM LINE"

The Campaign highlights economic power of women and how they can be a growth multiplier for brands, while also reinforcing their overall mission of fighting for accurate representation of all women and girls in media, marketing, advertising and entertainment

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of National Advertisers' SeeHer , the global movement dedicated to ensuring accurate representation of all women and girls in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment, yesterday released its first campaign highlighting the economic spending power of women and girls and how they are a growth multiplier for brands. Created in partnership with creative advertising agency Curiosity, the new campaign, "She Matters: Bottom Line," focuses on the spending power and economic impact of women and girls through the lens of Generation Alpha.

Created by SeeHer with creative advertising agency Curiosity, “She Matters: Bottom Line,” focuses on the spending power and economic impact of women and girls. 'She Matters. Bottom Line.' launched in Times Square, New York City (Photo Credits: Dorothy Hong)

This new campaign is a call to action for and a reminder of how authentic representation positively affects business performance. 74% of consumers feel that representation in marketing is important to them for the brands they engage with and buy from. Generation Alpha has quickly become more brand-aware and tech-savvy at an earlier age than previous generations, including Millennials and Gen Z. Both Gen Z and Alpha are the most diverse generations ever and it's critical that brands demonstrate to these consumers that they are seen, heard, and valued.

"Why are we still talking about representation in 2024? Only 16% of women feel they are accurately represented in the media all the time, said Christine Guilfoyle, President of SeeHer. "There is a business and moral imperative for brands to get representation right. SeeHer's 2024 GEM® Lift study conducted in conjunction with Circana proves that when women are accurately represented in advertising there is a 10X sales lift across total households."

SeeHer's first spot showcases a diverse set of young girls working hard for their money, whether that be a buzzy lemonade stand or mowing a neighbor's lawn and using their hard-earned funds on their favorite brands. Through their spending power, of $5.46 trillion by 2029, Gen Alpha will be a cohort of consumers whom brands cannot afford to ignore. This brand-aware generation will look to brands for narratives of personal growth, self-realization, and female empowerment. Without those, brands risk losing these consumers, who will be instrumental to both short- and long-term business growth.

"We've been a member of SeeHer since 2020, and over the past four years have fully embedded its tools and practices into everything we do at our agency. It's not just become part of our process — it's part of our DNA. To be asked to partner with SeeHer on this campaign initiative is an absolute privilege. The more our industry embraces the organization's tools and philosophies, the better the future will be for women and young girls, and we're hopeful this work inspires other brands and agencies to join the movement."

The campaign was directed by sisters Kayla and Krista Kummerl, who as young Korean-Mexican women, share the passion of SeeHer's mission of creating work that aims to highlight the power of women.

"It was such an amazing experience getting to collaborate with SeeHer on a piece that not only empowers women, but the future generation of females," said Kayla and Krista. "It meant the world to us that our young female talent had the opportunity to work alongside a team of strong, diverse women in leadership roles on set — positions that were historically dominated by men. It was such a joy to be able to work with such a diverse cast and crew on this project and we couldn't have been happier with the end result!"

SeeHer's suite of training and tools, including the Gender Equality Measure, GEM®, enables marketers to measure and track kpi's, learn from best practices and prioritize embedding resources as part of an always on approach to driving growth. For more information and to get involved in helping the movement for accurate representation of women and girls, please visit SeeHer's website at SeeHer.com .

