Seeing Eye Dog, Tulsa, One of 8,000+ ACVO®/StokesRx National Service Animal Eye Exam Event Participants is Now Cancer-Free

MERIDIAN, Idaho, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the generosity and resources of more than 300 board certified veterinary ophthalmologists across the U.S., Canada, Spain and Puerto Rico, more than 8,000 Service and Working Animals, including, guide, hearing assistance, disability assistance, drug detection, police/military, search and rescue, and registered therapy animals, received free sight-saving eye exams last month.

For one guide dog in particular, a loyal German Shepherd named Tulsa, the annual event has proven to be life-saving. Veterinary Ophthalmologist, Dr. Cassandra Bliss, from Bliss Animal Eye Care clinic in Central Point, Oregon, noticed abnormalities in both of Tulsa's eyes the first time she participated in the Annual ACVO/StokesRx National Service Animal Eye Exam Event in 2018. Impaired vision can be detrimental to Service Dogs like Tulsa, whose owner Corinne Vieville, experienced a stroke that left her unable to walk in a straight line without assistance. This German Shepherd's eyes are especially important because she is seeing for two.

"Thanks to ACVO's annual eye exams, we were able to detect Tulsa's melanoma at an early stage last year and treated her using cryotherapy to stop the tumor's growth," said Dr. Cassandra Bliss. "This year, we were excited to have her return and are ecstatic to report that she is now cancer-free."

Thanks to Dr. Bliss and the Annual ACVO/StokesRx National Service Animal Eye Exam Event, Tulsa can continue to work, guiding her companion Corinne. Each May, The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists® (ACVO®) holds the Annual ACVO/StokesRx National Service Animal Eye Exam Event. The 2019 event marked the 12th year of the program and resulted in a record number of both veterinary ophthalmologist participants and Service and Working Animal eye exams. Since the program began in 2008, it has helped provide over 76,000 free sight-saving eye exams.

"Positive and life changing stories like Tulsa's are what encourage our ophthalmologists to keep volunteering their time for this great program," said Stacee Daniel, Executive Director of ACVO. "Each year, a growing number of our doctors and their staff dedicate their resources to make the program possible. We can't thank them enough."

The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists is an approved veterinary specialty organization of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties that board certifies veterinarians as ophthalmologists. The 2019 event was sponsored by the ACVO and Stokes Pharmacy, as well as several generous industry sponsors, ophthalmologists, and staff. Participating ophthalmologists volunteer their services, staff, and facilities at no charge to participate in the event.

About the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists®

The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists® (ACVO®) is an approved veterinary specialty organization of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties and is recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Its mission is "to advance the quality of veterinary medicine through certification of veterinarians who demonstrate excellence as specialists in veterinary ophthalmology." To become board certified, a candidate must successfully complete a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, a one-year internship, a three-year ABVO® (American Board of Veterinary Ophthalmology) approved residency and pass a series of credentials and examinations. For more information, please visit www.ACVO.org.

About Stokes Pharmacy

Stokes has been compounding medications for veterinarians and their patients nationwide for over 40 years and is excited to announce that they are officially a FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility registered as Stokes Healthcare, Inc. As an outsourcing facility, Stokes 503B products meet stringent federal rules and regulations to ensure control over all aspects of manufacturing operations, including raw materials, equipment, containers and more. This control establishes the consistent quality and integrity of our products from batch to batch. Referred to as current good manufacturing practices (cGMPs), these rules and regulations are the same as those followed by the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The FDA created 503B outsourcing to elevate the level of quality and control over human compounded medication. Stokes is one of the only compounding pharmacies in the veterinary industry to achieve 503B registration. Doctors and patients alike can rely on the quality and integrity of Stokes' medications knowing they have been compounded under exacting manufacturing standards. It is precision compounding at its best - something few compounding pharmacies in the nation can achieve.

