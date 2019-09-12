Seeing is Believing: Global Widget to showcase its unique manufacturing processes for hemp-derived CBD products at 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, LLC, a Tampa, FL-based distributor and manufacturer of premium hemp-derived CBD products available in more than 25,000 convenience stores nationwide, is proud to be an exhibitor in the first-ever CBD Pavilion at the 2019 NACS show in Atlanta, GA, Oct. 2-4 — the convenience and fuel retailers premier industry event. Global Widget is proud to partner with CB Distributors to exhibit in CB Distributors' booth #5661, where it will feature its popular product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp for pets.

With an experienced and proven business and distribution model that supports selling advantages for brick-and-mortar stores, Global Widget has established a theme for the event — Seeing is Believing — and will be scheduling future facility tours for interested retailers.

Retailers attending NACS will be able to experience a first-hand inside look at Global Widget's in-house manufacturing process of CBD products and learn more about the company's focus on current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and compliance. Recently, the company named Margaret Richardson as its chief compliance officer.

"As the leading CBD manufacturer and distributor in the country, we are excited to showcase our products and manufacturing facility to convenience retailers looking to reduce risk when capitalizing on a rapidly growing market," said Kevin Collins, co-CEO and co-founder of Global Widget. "We strive to constantly raise the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our in-house extraction, formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and educational support materials, and our continuing focus on compliance."

An industry pioneer, Global Widget is one of the largest, fastest-growing industrial hemp-based product manufacturer and distributors in the in the country, with over 110,000 square feet of facility space and plans to achieve full vertical integration by 2020.

"Retailers want to ensure that products they offer their customers are of high quality and come from trusted brands," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales at Global Widget. "Our in-house manufacturing, distribution, and compliance teams ensure the safety and quality of all our products for convenience stores and consumers."

This is the first year NACS has provided a space for CBD products such as edibles, topicals, e-liquids, and oils. Two educational sessions will also be available to retailers during the show on Wednesday, Oct. 2. For more information on those sessions, visit www.nacsshow.com.

Gillen added, "Convenience store retailers still have a lot of questions regarding the availability and legality of CBD products. As a trusted business partner with product already on the shelves at over 25,000 convenience stores nationwide, we think seeing is believing. We want those who are looking for answers to feel confident and ready to take advantage of the growing demand for quality CBD products with a trusted, experienced distributor focused on their success."

The CBD Pavilion will be open Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 4, from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. For more information on how convenience stores can partner with Global Widget, visit www.global-widget.com/visit-our-facility.

About Global Widget:

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our in-house extraction, formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

