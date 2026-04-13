Seeing is Believing: West Palm Beach Brings Downtown to Life Through the "DowntownWPB Unlocked" Immersive Augmented Reality Tour

Visitors can explore 30+ sites and uncover hidden gems of art, music, and history through free smartphone app

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (WPB DDA) has partnered with app developers Hoverlay to launch an ambitious experience that brings Downtown West Palm Beach to life in a wholly new and digital way. DowntownWPB Unlocked is an interactive augmented reality (AR) walking tour that transforms everyday streets, establishments, landmarks, and public spaces into immersive encounters for visitors to uncover the secrets and surprises of downtown, all in the palm of their hand.

“Downtown West Palm Beach is more than a collection of buildings and streets — it’s a living story.” Post this Free augmented reality tour presented by the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority

"Downtown West Palm Beach is more than a collection of buildings and streets — it's a living story," said DDA Executive Director Teneka James-Feaman. "DowntownWPB Unlocked invites everyone to experience that story in a new way by utilizing technology that we use every day to rediscover what makes our city center so vibrant."

By downloading the free Hoverlay mobile app, anyone in Downtown West Palm Beach can follow guided routes and unlock multimedia content — including videos, soundscapes, animations, and narratives — that appear virtually on their smartphone while near the site. Each stop reveals a hidden layer of the city's culture, history, art, and architecture through the lens of augmented reality.

"DowntownWPB Unlocked is about bringing people together and helping our community experience the heart of our city in a more meaningful way," said Mayor Keith A. James. "It invites residents and visitors alike to connect with our culture, our history, and each other in ways that feel engaging, accessible, and uniquely West Palm Beach."

The DDA identified more than 30 locations within the district boundaries to collaborate with local artists, cultural institutions, businesses, and other partners to uniquely enhance them as interactive activations on smartphones. Among the tour stops are civic landmarks, public art installations and spaces, as well as local retailers and restaurants.

How To Explore DowntownWPB Unlocked

Visit DowntownWPB.com/Unlocked, download the free Hoverlay app (available on iOS and Android) Search for channel "DowntownWPB" to access the digital map of locations Allow "Camera" and "Location Services" access on the smartphone and visit participating DowntownWPB Unlocked locations using the in-app map Click on the Hoverlay icon or hold up your phone at each stop and follow the brief instructions to activate the AR treatment

DowntownWPB Unlocked not only offers a new perspective on spaces both familiar and overlooked in Downtown WPB but also illustrates the DDA's forward-thinking to reinvigorate tourism to downtown through technology.

"With DowntownWPB Unlocked, we're merging placemaking and digital applications at a scale that no other downtown in Florida has yet achieved," added James-Feaman. "Augmented reality is transforming how people experience urban spaces — turning sidewalks into storylines and landmarks into living media. By embracing AR as part of our city's framework, we're not only redefining tourism, but we're also building a blueprint for how technology can deepen civic engagement and create economic value for the region."

Learn more: DowntownWPB.com/Unlocked

DowntownWPB.com/Unlocked Follow the experience: # DowntownWPBUnlocked

# Click here to download DowntownWPB Unlocked media assets

About the Downtown Development Authority: The West Palm Beach DDA is an independent taxing district created in 1967 by a special act of the Florida Legislature. Its mission is to promote and enhance a safe, vibrant Downtown for our residents, businesses and visitors through the strategic development of economic, social and cultural opportunities. For more information, please visit DowntownWPB.com or call (561) 833-8873.

Media Contact: Tony Theissen, rbb Communications | 305-448-7450 | [email protected]

SOURCE West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority