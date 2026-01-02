Seeing Machines Announces Future Mobility Group, established to deepen integration with Autonomous Vehicle programs

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines, a global leader in vision-based monitoring technology, has established a dedicated Future Mobility Group to support increasing demand from the autonomous driving sector and to advance new commercial opportunities as automated vehicle programs scale globally.

Autonomous vehicle programs worldwide are now beginning to transition from large-scale development into commercial deployment, leading the industry into a new phase, which now requires production-ready, human-centered safety systems capable of scaling with global operations. Seeing Machines has consistently worked with the world's leading autonomous-driving companies to deploy its Guardian based solution, now installed in over 1,000 self-driving development vehicles.

As this industry transitions from development to commercial deployment, demand has grown for deeper commercial and technical engagements to deliver embedded solutions that will support scale safely and effectively. To support this, Seeing Machines has established its Future Mobility Group, a dedicated team within Seeing Machines focused on supporting autonomous vehicle programs across development, deployment and commercial scale. This team will work collaboratively with global customers to embed Seeing Machines' next-generation driver and occupant monitoring system (DMS/OMS) technology into their autonomy products and services through a more structured engagement model aligned with the needs of next-generation mobility platforms.

"Future Mobility is not just about autonomy, it's about building transport systems that understand people as well as they understand the road," said Paul McGlone, CEO at Seeing Machines. "As automated driving technologies scale, interior sensing becomes a foundational capability, enabling safer, more reliable automation and greater trust between humans and machines. The establishment of our Future Mobility Group, which leverages existing Seeing Machines resources and platform technology, reflects our long-term strategy to embed human understanding at the centre of next-generation vehicle platforms as our customers in Automotive, Aftermarket and Aviation move towards this."

Seeing Machines is the first in its category to establish a dedicated team focused on supporting the full lifecycle of autonomous vehicle programs, leveraging the success from its Guardian Back-up Driver Monitoring System. With the newly formed Future Mobility Group, the Company is proactively aligning its technology, roadmap, and commercial activities with existing and new customers to support the deployment of new fully autonomous robotaxi services, logistics and delivery fleets, and remotely supervised, tele-operated vehicle platforms at scale.

