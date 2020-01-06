Seeing Machines DMS Tech to be demonstrated by Veoneer at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines' industry leading AI-powered driver monitoring system (DMS) technology will be showcased by collaboration partner and worldwide leader in autotech Veoneer, at CES 2020 at Tech East, Las Vegas Convention Centre, Platinum Lot 1.

Veoneer will present how it believes daily driving in the future will change, showcasing a range of new driver support, collaborative driving and self-driving solutions that are set to become mainstream in the coming decade and for the first time. Veoneer will also be revealing a new product on the roads of Las Vegas, which allows drivers to simply push a button when driving, take their hands off the steering wheel and let the car safely handle parts of the daily commute.

This will be the fifth time Veoneer participates at CES, and the first time the company will show its advanced capabilities on public roads.

Some of the other core technologies that will be highlighted, displayed and demonstrated by Veoneer at CES are next generation vision cameras and radars, 5G technology in partnership with Ericsson and Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud to enable and enhance Veoneer solutions, driver and in-cabin monitoring, and next generation thermal imaging.

Seeing Machines' FOVIO driver monitoring technology uses advanced machine vision technology to precisely measure and analyze head pose, eyelid movements and eye gaze under a full spectrum of demanding lighting conditions, including through sunglasses. This data is processed to interpret driver attention state, focus, drowsiness and impairment levels to provide advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with critical inputs in real time.

DMS technology is set to become standard in most modern passenger cars for improved driver and semi-automated driving safety given recent direction from the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), the European Commission and the National Transportation Safety Board , and in an effort to curb distracted and drowsy driving and improve safety for pedestrians and passengers alike.

Seeing Machines CEO Paul McGlone commented, "Our collaboration with Veoneer continues to be successful as we develop industry leading driver monitoring system technology to boost safety on roads. We are delighted to see Seeing Machines DMS technology integrated into Veoneer's CES exhibition of advanced technology solutions that will support the automotive industry as it enhances driver support for safety and convenience, now and in future cars."

Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive leader in DMS technology, having recently expanded partnerships with existing OEM customers.

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

