Seeing Machines releases the 2023-24 Guardian Insights Report, highlighting alarming trends in driver fatigue and distraction from around the world

Over 11.6 million risky driving events recorded across 3.6 billion kilometres of travel in 12 months

More than 600,000 instances of mobile device use while driving were detected

On average, Guardian captured over 51 fatigue events per hour and more than 5 distracted driving events every minute

Human analysts confirm every single event and operate 24/7, offering industry leading intervention to get drivers home safely

CANBERRA, Australia, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces the release of its 2023-24 Guardian Insights Report. The insights are drawn from de-identified data collected from the company's leading driver fatigue and distraction solution, Guardian, aimed at commercial transport and logistics fleets, and scientifically proven to reduce fatigue related driving events by more than 90%.

Guardian Generation 3 by Seeing Machines

The report takes information from over 60,000 vehicles and now covers all major global regions. Leveraging Seeing Machines' unparalleled, naturalistic driving data to pinpoint and address the trends surrounding risky driving habits, the report provides unique, critical insights into the challenges of driver fatigue and distraction worldwide, and underscores the urgent need for targeted, data-driven safety measures.

At a glance, Guardian captured a staggering 11.6 million risky driving events across fleets globally, as confirmed by human analysts in the 24/7 Guardian Centre. This included over 450,000 fatigue events and more than 2.7 million distracted driving events, with at least 23% of these being attributed to mobile phone use.

"Driver distraction and fatigue continue to contribute significantly to road fatalities and injuries worldwide," said Max Verberne, General Manager – Aftermarket, Seeing Machines. "This report not only highlights the scale of the issue but also provides actionable insights to help fleets mitigate the risks relating to driver impairment, reducing road accidents and protecting lives."

The report also provides regional comparisons, noting, for example, that Latin America accounts for nearly half of all distraction events globally, while the UK has the lowest rate of mobile phone distractions. These insights reflect the diverse challenges faced by fleets in different operating environments.

The Guardian Insights Report further demonstrates Seeing Machines' commitment to its mission of zero transport fatalities. The Company invites fleet managers, policymakers and safety advocates to explore the report and join the global effort to improve road safety.

The full report is attached.

