Seeing Machines to showcase cutting edge interior sensing technology at CES 2024

03 Jan, 2024

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, will showcase its world-leading interior sensing technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.

Glimpse what Seeing Machines will be showing at CES2024
CES 2024, the most influential technology event globally, will run from 9 January through 12 January 2024. Seeing Machines' immersive technology demonstrations will be held by appointment at a private suite in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino and in a demonstration vehicle, to showcase the Company's next generation software and algorithm developments for its FOVIO driver and occupant monitoring system (DMS/OMS) technology solutions. Seeing Machines will highlight its strategic collaborations with industry leaders, highlighting a range of technology integrations into various applications.

Seeing Machines' DMS and OMS technology can also be found integrated into a range of Tier 1 customer and partner demonstrations, who will also be showcasing at CES, including Magna International and Analog Devices.

Seeing Machines is revolutionising global transport safety, developing and licensing proprietary technology to some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers and partnering with some of the largest automotive and aviation industry brands. The Company uses advanced machine vision technology to precisely measure and analyse head pose, eyelid movements and eye gaze under a full spectrum of demanding lighting conditions, including through sunglasses. This data is processed to interpret driver attention state, drowsiness and impairment levels to provide critical inputs in real-time to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as to vehicle cockpit, comfort and convenience systems.  Seeing Machines continues to expand its growing list of occupant monitoring features as Tier-1 and OEM customers add new safety and comfort and convenience functions with the move to higher resolution wide field of view cameras.

As the worldwide focus on transport safety leads to accelerated regulatory momentum across more jurisdictions, mandating the installation of driver monitoring, Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive technology leader, having won a total of 17 automotive programs for 11 individual OEMs,  underpinned by over 14 billion kilometers of driving data and delivered with proven global automotive Tier-1 customers and partners. Seeing Machines also leads the way as a trusted industry partner in discussions with vehicle regulators and consumer safety bodies around the globe with our world class human factors team and data in our relentless pursuit to get everyone home safely.

Seeing Machines' corporate executives and technical subject matter experts will be present at CES 2024. For further information, please view our CES 2024 preview video here.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

