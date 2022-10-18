Seek AI Launches to Automate Access to Organizations' Data

AI-powered automation platform eliminates mundane coding projects while giving knowledge workers access to meaningful on-demand company information.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seek AI , a developer of AI-powered intelligent data solutions, today announced the launch of its new B2B SaaS platform that automates the mundane, repetitive work that data professionals perform within many organizations. Seek AI allows data teams to automate and oversee database query projects, thereby dramatically improving productivity, especially for sales and marketing purposes.

"We've built a platform that uses artificial intelligence to reduce inefficiencies in accessing data," says co-founder and CEO Sarah Nagy. "Currently, data scientists and business analysts waste time manually writing repetitive code. We've automated that process with sophisticated natural language processing and machine learning."

Seek AI uses complex deep-learning foundation models with hundreds of billions of parameters. These models are the technology behind Open AI's DALL-E and GPT-3 , and are powerful enough to understand natural language commands and generate high-quality code to instantly query databases.

Seek AI's natural language interface enables users to ask questions and receive immediate answers. Knowledge workers can access Seek AI's natural language interface by means of email, Slack, text, and a range of customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

"Giving fast, high-quality answers to our customers' questions is the difference between winning and losing over our competitors," says Tim Harrington, CEO of Battlefin, the leading supplier of alternative financial datasets. "Seek AI played a critical role in our company's 2023 strategy because of the edge that it gives us in accessing and analyzing our 2,400+ datasets in response to customer questions. I'd estimate that our ROI on Seek AI is about 10x based on what we would have spent to achieve this level of efficiency without the platform."

Seek AI is available as a monthly or per user subscription. "We are already delivering value to customers and design partners in the B2B SaaS, Fintech, Consumer Product Goods (CPG), and B2C e-commerce vertical markets," says Sarah Smith, Seek AI's co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer.

Seek AI provides a platform for data teams to automate the generation and maintenance of code for answering ad-hoc questions, as well as generating and maintaining semantic models. The platform centers around organization-specific foundation models, and integrates easily with popular database vendors and collaboration tools. For more information, visit https://www.seek.ai/ .

