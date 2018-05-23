Seek Capital Partners with Jornaya to Ensure TCPA Compliance and Improve the Consumer and Advisor Experience

Seek Business Capital provides consulting services and funding procurement to small businesses across America. It's primary goal is to solve one basic problem: small businesses need fast access to financing! When business owners are searching for funding for their business, they often don't know what is required. Seek's mission is to help business owners by handling the behind the scenes work and put their business in the best possible position to achieve their business funding goals.

Jornaya, as a first-hand witness to the lead event and the consumer's shopping journey across multiple devices, browsers, and web properties, can provide unique insights into lead quality, consumer intent and whether a consumer provided their full and proper consent to receive a call. Brands leverage Jornaya to improve lead quality and performance, have more relevant communication with their prospects and clients, and ensure their marketing is in compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

"Seek Capital is a go-to brand for small business looking to secure funding," said Jornaya CEO Ross Shanken. "With Jornaya, Seek can now better understand the consumer's online shopping journey, more effectively work with their lead sources, have more relevant conversations with prospects and improve funding advisor performance. Most importantly, Seek can also ensure and prove that every call they make is in full compliance with the TCPA."

"We're always striving to improve the experience for the consumer and for our funding advisors," said Roy Ferman, CEO of Seek Capital. "Jornaya's unique visibility into the lead event and consumer shopping journey allows our organization to more intelligently and effectively engage with the consumer, creating a better experience for everyone involved and ensuring we are always in full compliance with the TCPA."

About Jornaya

Jornaya is the consumer journey insight platform that provides publishers, marketers, data analysts, and compliance professionals with the highest-resolution view of the consumer buying journey. It is the only technology platform that witnesses both first- and third-party consumer interactions in real time and across devices. Meeting consumers at these moments of intent enables businesses to shorten the distance between data, decision, and action. Jornaya seamlessly integrates with any buyer journey decisioning process or toolkit. Please visit http://www.jornaya.com.

About Seek Capital

Through industry experience and proprietary technology, we are able to evaluate a business on performance and attributes, and provide transparency to the business on their ability to obtain funding.



Our Funding Procurement service allows us to provide a Funding Estimate within 2 hours and same day Funding Approvals.

