Seek Thermal Announces Enhanced R&D Efforts for Automobile Applications

Following the January 2018 introduction of the first high-resolution thermal imaging camera for automotive aftermarket priced under $999, Seek Thermal is turning its attention to include additional aspects of achieving safer driving through the use of thermal imaging data. These efforts will include partnerships with key automotive manufacturers to deliver products and technology to enhance awareness in a mission to increase overall road safety.

These efforts will also include an emphasis on autonomously driven vehicles. Following a recent accident involving an autonomous automobile that tragically took the life of a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, the Seek Thermal Research & Development team investigated the accident scene to explore the kind of data a thermal sensing device could generate during the same driving conditions present at the time of the accident. The effort was documented and can be viewed here.

"The inherent data contained within thermal sensing can prove to be invaluable to achieving safe, autonomous driving," said Tim LeBeau of Seek Thermal. "Although we learned a lot from our recreation, it is clear there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to improve the overall safety of the automotive industry. But, it is exciting to be in a time when there are technologies available that create a meaningful improvement in auto safety and potentially reduce the number of automotive related injuries and fatalities."

About Seek Thermal

Seek Thermal engineers and manufacturers low-cost, high-resolution thermal imaging cores for commercial, consumer and IoT applications. Founded by industry pioneers who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal technologies, Seek Thermal has developed a breakthrough line of OEM thermal cores in a small, market-leading size footprint. Designed for small form factor, lightweight and low power consumption applications, Seek Thermal cores deliver high-end thermal capabilities, accuracy, and performance to enable many new applications and products. For more information, please visit www.thermal.com.

