Seek Thermal Introduces Reveal FirePRO X to Support Firefighters With an Upgraded Personal TIC

With a high-performance 320 x 240 thermal sensor, durable IP67 rating, a wide, 32-degree field of view, and a powerful 300-lumen LED light, the Reveal FirePRO was already ideal for locating victims, personal navigation, and identifying hazards in seconds. The new Reveal FirePRO X combines the same impeccable thermal functionality with an improved seal for the charging port, a magnetic quick attach cable for easier connection than micro-USB and a multiple unit charging capability with the new Seek Thermal Multi-Charge dock.

The Multi-Charge dock charges one to four FirePRO X TICs simultaneously and allows for desktop or wall mounting to help fire departments keep its units organized, secured and charged so they're ready whenever – and wherever – they're needed at a moment's notice.

"The Seek Thermal Reveal FirePRO is the fastest-growing personal fire TIC in the world, and now - based on feedback from firefighters on the job - we are excited to unveil the FirePRO X, which includes upgraded charging features to make it more durable than ever," said Matt Nelson, Senior Product Manager, Seek Thermal. "We're proud to offer firefighters across the country with the smallest, lightest, highest-resolution firefighting TIC on the market for under $1,000."

When every second counts and lives are on the line, firefighters need every tool possible to increase their operation speed and enhance their situational awareness to plan and execute their missions. The compact size of the lightweight Reveal FirePRO X makes it easy to carry and manage in tough conditions, while its high resolution and fast frame rate deliver images superior to any other camera in its price point, making it the go-to TIC for firefighters everywhere.

Key features of the FirePRO X include:

320 x 240 High-Resolution Thermal Sensor

Wide, 32˚ Field of View

-4˚ to 1022˚ F (-20˚ to 550˚ C) Temperature Detection

IP67 Rating

Simple, Sealed and Secure Magnetic Charge Port

Long-Lasting Rechargeable Battery (up to 3.5 hours)

300 Lumen LED Flashlight

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Priced to outfit every firefighter, the Reveal FirePRO X is available for $799 from authorized distributor MES Fire.

The FirePRO X Multi-Charge kit, available for $399, includes:

Four (4) bay charger housing

Wall mount plate with (4) screws

Wall mount matching bracket (wall anchor screws not included)

Elastic retention strap

AC-DC (100-240V in, 5.5V 6.0A out) switching power supply with US/EU/UK plug adapters

For more information, visit: www.thermal.com/firefighting.html

About Seek Thermal

Seek Thermal engineers and manufactures low-cost, high-resolution thermal imaging cameras and OEM thermal cores. The company was founded in 2012 by two industry pioneering scientists, Bill Parrish, PhD and Tim Fitzgibbons PhD, who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal imaging technology. Following their previous two companies, Amber Engineering and Indigo Systems, each with successful acquisitions, Seek Thermal is their third venture with the mission to make thermal imaging a part of everyday life. As one of the few companies in the world capable of building sensors, Seek Thermal has shipped hundreds of thousands of thermal imaging products around the world as it continues to make thermal imaging an accessible, everyday tool, so people can do their jobs safer, faster and smarter. For more information, visit https://www.thermal.com (follow @SeekThermal on Instagram/Twitter).

