Seek Thermal Introduces Two New Series of Low Cost, High-Resolution OEM Thermal Cameras

The Micro Core, an unmatched price-per-pixel thermal sensor in a market-leading size footprint, is designed for small form factor, low power and lightweight applications. Its high-resolution (200 x 150) and shutterless design allow for uninterrupted, accurate and reliable thermal imaging.

Designed for performance and versatility, the Mosaic Core series is customizable for specific application and project needs, including different options for resolution (200 x 150 or 320 x 240), field of view, frame rate and more.

Key features of the new offerings include:

High-Resolution Thermal Sensors – Choose a thermal camera with 30,000 or 76,800 temperature pixels for excellent image clarity and sensitivity

– Choose a thermal camera with 30,000 or 76,800 temperature pixels for excellent image clarity and sensitivity Low Power & Lightweight – Engineered to optimize performance with low power consumption, packaged in a small, lightweight design

– Engineered to optimize performance with low power consumption, packaged in a small, lightweight design Dual-Gain Smart Pixels – Each pixel automatically adjusts gain states to maximize resolution contrast when viewing hot and cold objects in the same scene

– Each pixel automatically adjusts gain states to maximize resolution contrast when viewing hot and cold objects in the same scene 12 Micron Pixels – More resolution and temperature data packed into a physically tiny array enables small form factor applications and lower cost

– More resolution and temperature data packed into a physically tiny array enables small form factor applications and lower cost Visible Light Camera Add-On – Software available for integrating a visible light camera to fuse thermal and visible images together for additional context

"We're excited to bring the experience we've developed by manufacturing hundreds of thousands of thermal cameras, including OEM cores used by leading companies in a variety of industries, to this new family of products," says Mike Muench, President & CEO, Seek Thermal. "Now, companies of any size can integrate high-end, high-resolution thermal imaging at competitive price points. This opens doors for the development of many new - and potentially revolutionary - applications and products."

Development Starter Kits are available, which can be connected for simple, plug-and-play thermal imaging for a quick and easy start. Additionally, customers receive access to a Developer Portal with SDKs, APIs, support documentation and other important tools to ensure the success of any project.

Seek Thermal products and thermal cores are designed and manufactured in Santa Barbara, California with Global Components. For more information, visit: https://www.thermal.com/oem.html

About Seek Thermal

Seek Thermal engineers and manufactures low-cost, high-resolution thermal imaging cameras and OEM thermal cores. Founded by industry pioneers who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal technologies, Seek Thermal has developed a breakthrough line of products at competitive price points making this technology more accessible to manufacturers and end users. The company's products serve the firefighting, law enforcement and commercial markets, among others, under its own brand and OEM offerings. For more information, visit https://www.thermal.com (follow @SeekThermal on Instagram/Twitter).

SOURCE Seek Thermal

Related Links

https://www.thermal.com

