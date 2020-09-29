Seek Thermal Launches Seek Scan Kiosk for Simple All-in-One Temperature Screening Solution

For employers and building operations specialists who wish to conduct daily in-person health checks of employees or visitors prior to entry, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Seek Scan system is designed to automate body temperature screening by using skin temperature as a proxy. With ±0.3°C (±0.5°F) of accuracy, it delivers the same performance as an infrared temporal thermometer – but automated from a safe social distance. In a few seconds, the thermal camera automatically detects a face, identifies the most reliable facial features for measurement and displays an alert if the readings are warmer than the customizable alarm temperature.

Adding convenience and control to office safety procedures, APIs for Seek Scan are available to business owners and integrators for access control, video management systems and other integrated capabilities. Additionally, a Seek Scan Kiosk Kit is now offered for existing Seek Scan customers looking to upgrade their system to a professional, self-contained kiosk that is perfect for any lobby or facility.

"Recognizing that a 'one size fits all' approach isn't always practical, the expansion of our Seek Scan product line is intended to provide new – and current – customers with the options that best suit their individual needs," said Mike Muench, President & CEO, Seek Thermal. "With the addition of the Seek Scan Kiosk and the Kiosk Kit, we are excited to offer our most complete, 'out of the box' thermal temperature screening solution that can be set up quickly and easily. This simple, attractive and affordable system is ideal for businesses of all sizes and categories looking to improve office health and safety procedures."

Seek Scan should not be used to diagnose, or exclude diagnosis of, COVID-19 or any other disease or condition. A diagnostic test by medical professionals must be performed to determine if someone has COVID-19. For more about the Seek Scan product line, including pricing and availability, please visit thermal.com.

About Seek Thermal

Seek Thermal engineers and manufactures low-cost, high-resolution thermal imaging cameras and OEM thermal cores. The company was founded in 2012 by two industry pioneering scientists, Bill Parrish, PhD and Tim Fitzgibbons PhD, who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal imaging technology. Following their previous two companies, Amber Engineering and Indigo Systems, each with successful acquisitions, Seek Thermal is their third venture with the mission to make thermal imaging a part of everyday life. As one of the few companies in the world capable of building sensors, Seek Thermal has shipped hundreds of thousands of thermal imaging products around the world as it continues to make thermal imaging an accessible, everyday tool, so people can do their jobs safer, faster and smarter. For more information, visit https://www.thermal.com (follow @SeekThermal on Instagram/Twitter).

