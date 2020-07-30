Seek Thermal Now Offers API Network and Integration Capabilities for Seek Scan™, Adding Convenience and Control to Office Safety Procedures

The Seek Scan thermal imaging system (MSRP $1,995) is specifically designed and calibrated to quickly automate body temperature screening using skin temperature as a proxy, while enabling social distancing protocols. In a few seconds, the system automatically detects a face for measurement and displays an alert if the readings are warmer than the customizable alarm temperature. The thermal scanning system follows FDA guidelines by meeting the accuracy specification, including a reference heat source (black body), and by being made for single person screening at a fixed distance.

The new API capabilities allow Seek Scan to be accessible anywhere on a network, enabling access control systems, video management systems, integrators, and business owners to manage and access their Seek Scan systems and solutions. Now, integrators can implement Seek Scan temperature screening to send alarm events, trigger access control and video management systems as well as pull and present historical data to integrate multiple Seek Scan units into one enterprise solution.

Specific integrated functionality could include:

Accessing entry doors following scans

Triggering access control and video management systems

Allowing custom designed solutions utilizing Seek Scan hardware

Sending pass/fail scan messages and alarm events

Flagging video when a scan occurs

"The demand for temperature screening and integrated API solutions has been growing rapidly," said Mike Muench, CEO and President of Seek Thermal. "As businesses, institutions and organizations seek to provide safer environments in an increasingly uncertain time, we recognize the needs of our customers don't stop with the contactless screening technology itself - the new and expanded integration capabilities of Seek Scan offer additional control, convenience and confidence."

Whether the desire is to unlock a door with a temperature scan, capture an image or flag a video when a scan occurs, or send email alerts, Seek Thermal has made it easy for integrators to connect temperature screening to their network using its JSON based APIs to do all that and more.

With Seek Scan, the company has developed customer relationships with a diverse group of leading organizations, including manufacturers, government institutions, hospitals and medical facilities, office buildings, hotels and hospitality providers, schools and universities, first responders and professional sports organizations.

Seek Thermal will continue to release features, capabilities and protocols to enhance its API offering. To receive API access or to learn more about the Seek Scan API capabilities, visit: https://www.thermal.com/seekscan.html

Availability API Protocol Key Benefits Now Available UDP UDP push notifications allow you to receive pass/no pass scan events on a network. This enables integration with access control systems to unlock a door with a temperature scan. Now Available TCP TCP provides pass/no pass scan events and allows you to query a database of historical scans and stored images. Additionally, TCP capabilities let you adjust Seek Scan settings remotely from other connected devices on your network. Coming Soon RTSP RTSP streaming allows you to view a live stream of the Seek Scan camera on your network and provides integration capabilities with common platforms like Video Management Systems.

Seek Scan should not be used to diagnose or exclude diagnosis of COVID-19 or any other disease or condition. A diagnostic test by medical professionals must be performed to determine if someone has COVID-19.

About Seek Thermal

Seek Thermal engineers and manufactures low-cost, high-resolution thermal imaging cameras and OEM thermal cores. The company was founded in 2012 by two industry pioneering scientists, Bill Parrish, PhD and Tim Fitzgibbons PhD, who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal imaging technology. Following their previous two companies, Amber Engineering and Indigo Systems, each with successful acquisitions, Seek Thermal is their third venture with the mission to make thermal imaging a part of everyday life. As one of the few companies in the world capable of building sensors, Seek Thermal has shipped hundreds of thousands of thermal imaging products around the world as it continues to make thermal imaging an accessible, everyday tool, so people can do their jobs safer, faster and smarter. For more information, visit https://www.thermal.com (follow @SeekThermal on Instagram/Twitter).

SOURCE Seek Thermal

Related Links

https://www.thermal.com

