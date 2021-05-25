Seek Thermal Significantly Expands Offering of Mosaic OEM Thermal Camera Cores for Easy and Affordable Integration for any Application

Designed for performance and versatility to enable new applications and products, the Mosaic Core is available in 320x240 and 200x150 resolution and is now more customizable to meet any program or project need. Applications include, but are not limited to, Test & Measurement, Security Surveillance, Public Safety, Outdoor Recreation, IoT, Personal Vision System, and beyond.

We strive to make it easy for developers to explore the possibilities of thermal imaging. - Sumitra Giri, Seek Thermal

The benefits of integrating Seek Cores include:

"With our full family of Mosaic Cores now available, implementing and delivering high resolution thermal technology has never been this simple and affordable," said Sumitra Giri, Senior Product Manager, Seek Thermal. "As part of our mission to offer thermal imaging solutions for a better and safer world, we strive to make it easier for any developer or company to explore the possibilities of thermal imaging. To achieve this, our increasing line of cores deliver the high-end thermal capabilities, accuracy, and performance needed for virtually any existing – or revolutionary – application or product."

Starter Kits are available for simple, plug-and-play thermal imaging to kick off evaluation and testing. Additionally, the Simple Viewer, along with access to the Developer Portal for Seek Thermal SDKs, APIs, and other important tools, enables any project team to begin successful development quickly and easily.

Mosaic Core Specifications:

320x240 or 200x150 Sensor Resolution

15˚ to 105˚ Field of View

10 x 20 x 21mm to 23 x 20 x 21mm (L x W x H)

-40C to 330C Detection

Up to 32Hz and <9Hz Frame Rate

Seek Thermal products and thermal cores are designed and manufactured in Santa Barbara, California with Global Components. For more information, watch this video or visit: https://www.thermal.com/oem.html

About Seek Thermal

Seek Thermal engineers and manufactures affordable, high-resolution thermal imaging cameras and OEM thermal cores. Founded by industry pioneers who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal technologies, Seek Thermal has developed a breakthrough line of products at competitive price points making this technology more accessible to manufacturers and end users. The company's products serve the firefighting, law enforcement and commercial markets, among others, under its own brand and OEM offerings. For more information, visit https://www.thermal.com (follow @SeekThermal on Instagram/Twitter).

