Seek Thermal Significantly Expands Offering of Mosaic OEM Thermal Camera Cores for Easy and Affordable Integration for any Application
In addition to rounding out the product suite with 53 new, configurable SKUs, a Developer Portal and Starter Kit are available for simple, plug-and-play thermal imaging
May 25, 2021, 08:30 ET
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seek Thermal, a leading manufacturer of affordable, high-performance thermal imaging sensors and products across the globe, today announced the expansion of its Mosaic Core™ family, which now includes 53 total product offerings. This wide range of highly versatile OEM Thermal Cameras are configurable by resolution, field of view and frame rate – for virtually any application – to give developers the ability to integrate high-resolution thermal imaging into even more products that can be manufactured and sold under their own brand.
Designed for performance and versatility to enable new applications and products, the Mosaic Core is available in 320x240 and 200x150 resolution and is now more customizable to meet any program or project need. Applications include, but are not limited to, Test & Measurement, Security Surveillance, Public Safety, Outdoor Recreation, IoT, Personal Vision System, and beyond.
The benefits of integrating Seek Cores include:
- Best Price for Performance: Unmatched price-per-pixel with excellent image clarity and sensitivity
- Low Power & Lightweight: Engineered to optimize performance with low power consumption, packaged in a small, lightweight design
- Easy to Use Development Tools: Get access to SDKs, APIs, visual tools, support documentation, and other important tools to ensure projects are successful
- Dual-Gain Smart Pixels: Maximize resolution contrast when viewing scenes with extreme temperature differences
- 12 Micron Pixels: More resolution packed into a physically tiny array enables small form factor applications and lower cost
- Flexible Integration: Starter Kits have everything developers need to evaluate and integrate thermal imaging into a variety of platforms
"With our full family of Mosaic Cores now available, implementing and delivering high resolution thermal technology has never been this simple and affordable," said Sumitra Giri, Senior Product Manager, Seek Thermal. "As part of our mission to offer thermal imaging solutions for a better and safer world, we strive to make it easier for any developer or company to explore the possibilities of thermal imaging. To achieve this, our increasing line of cores deliver the high-end thermal capabilities, accuracy, and performance needed for virtually any existing – or revolutionary – application or product."
Starter Kits are available for simple, plug-and-play thermal imaging to kick off evaluation and testing. Additionally, the Simple Viewer, along with access to the Developer Portal for Seek Thermal SDKs, APIs, and other important tools, enables any project team to begin successful development quickly and easily.
Mosaic Core Specifications:
- 320x240 or 200x150 Sensor Resolution
- 15˚ to 105˚ Field of View
- 10 x 20 x 21mm to 23 x 20 x 21mm (L x W x H)
- -40C to 330C Detection
- Up to 32Hz and <9Hz Frame Rate
Seek Thermal products and thermal cores are designed and manufactured in Santa Barbara, California with Global Components. For more information, watch this video or visit: https://www.thermal.com/oem.html
About Seek Thermal
Seek Thermal engineers and manufactures affordable, high-resolution thermal imaging cameras and OEM thermal cores. Founded by industry pioneers who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal technologies, Seek Thermal has developed a breakthrough line of products at competitive price points making this technology more accessible to manufacturers and end users. The company's products serve the firefighting, law enforcement and commercial markets, among others, under its own brand and OEM offerings. For more information, visit https://www.thermal.com (follow @SeekThermal on Instagram/Twitter).
