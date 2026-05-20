Seeker Labs Announces BlueRock Therapeutics as Anchor Tenant at Catalyst

BlueRock Therapeutics to occupy approximately 80,000 square feet at Toronto life sciences facility

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Seeker Labs announced today that BlueRock Therapeutics has signed a long-term lease to occupy approximately 80,000 square feet at Catalyst, Seeker Labs' purpose-built life sciences facility located at 77 Wade Avenue in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood.

The lease establishes BlueRock Therapeutics as the anchor tenant at the 155,000-square-foot development and represents a significant milestone for Catalyst as it nears completion.

Developed by Seeker Labs, Catalyst is Toronto's first privately funded, purpose-built life sciences facility delivered in more than twenty years. The property has been designed to support advanced laboratory and research uses, including wet lab and clinical research operations.

"We are pleased to welcome BlueRock Therapeutics to Catalyst," said Cary Solomon, Managing Partner of Seeker Labs. "Their commitment reflects the quality of the facility and reinforces the continued demand for institutional-grade life sciences infrastructure in Toronto."

Since its founding in 2016, BlueRock has maintained R&D and manufacturing operations in Toronto. Today it is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, focused on developing cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company will customize its premises at Catalyst to support its ongoing research, clinical development and manufacturing activities.

Catalyst was designed to meet the operational requirements of leading life sciences organizations, with infrastructure specifications tailored to advanced laboratory environments and scalable research operations.

BlueRock Therapeutics' lease commitment at Catalyst reflects the accelerating growth within Canada's life sciences sector and increasing demand for specialized research facilities in the Greater Toronto Area.

Catalyst is the first development within Seeker Labs' broader national life sciences platform, with additional projects planned across Canada.

For more information, visit SeekerLabs.ca

About Seeker Labs

Seeker Labs is a Toronto-based real estate development and management platform focused on the development of innovation and life sciences infrastructure across Canada. The firm's principals bring more than 35 years of development and operational experience across a range of asset classes in Canada and the United States, with a track record representing more than 12 million square feet of development and redevelopment projects.

SOURCE Seeker