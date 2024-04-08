SeekIn Presents New OncoSeek® Data at the AACR Annual Meeting in San Diego

Two Sample Types, Three Different Platforms, Six Independent Cohorts of ~12,000 Cancer Patients and Non-cancer Individuals with Diverse Ethnic Backgrounds in Retrospective and Prospective Settings Validate OncoSeek's Ability to Detect Multiple Cancer Types and Predict the Tissue of Origin of Cancers

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeekIn Inc., a leader in blood-based cancer early detection and monitoring technology, today announced three additional validation studies that evaluate OncoSeek's ability to detect more than nine cancer types and predict the tissue of origin with a tube of blood. The data further validate the performance of OncoSeek with consistent results between the three new cohorts and the three previous cohorts of ~12,000 participants from China, the United States and Brazil. The results from three different platforms and two sample types indicate the generalization of OncoSeek's capability for common protein marker platforms. The findings were presented at the session entitled 'Multi-Cancer Early Detection Testing: Where Are We?' at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, one of the most significant oncology conferences highlighting the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions all over the world.

"SeekIn has demonstrated the performance of OncoSeek at international oncology conferences before. The data we are presenting this time are based on diverse protein tumor marker (PTM) platforms and new cohorts in both retrospective and prospective settings and in symptomatic patients," said Mao Mao, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of SeekIn. "The consistently good clinical performance enables OncoSeek to work well as a low-cost, flexible and effective cancer early detection and early diagnosis technology worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries."

OncoSeek was established using artificial intelligence (AI) to distinguish cancer patients from non-cancer individuals by calculating the probability of cancer (POC) index based on the quantitative results of seven PTMs and clinical information, such as gender and age. It also predicts the possible affected tissue of origin (TOO) for those who have been detected with cancer signals in blood. OncoSeek was evaluated by a large retrospective study of 9,382 participants from China and the US. The methodology and clinical effectiveness of OncoSeek were published in eClinicalMedicine with DOI https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2023.102041 in July, 2023.

"Combining new with previous results, OncoSeek achieved a sensitivity of 60% with a specificity of 93%, resulting in a significantly reduced false positive rate of 7% from that of 52% according to the conventional clinical method. This enables OncoSeek to be suitably applicable to three clinical applications: (i) screening for people who have no signs or symptoms of cancer, (ii) diagnosing those with symptoms to start cancer treatment as early as possible, and (iii) reducing false positive rates during personal health checks," said Dr. Mao. "More importantly, the fact that OncoSeek works well on three different platforms shows its extensibility to other PTM platforms, which will enable more flexible and affordable testing in technologically underdeveloped regions." With the demonstrated performance of OncoSeek on retrospective and prospective cohorts, SeekIn is pursuing additional prospective studies to evaluate performance in different applications. By providing an affordable and effective screening and diagnosis tool, OncoSeek has the potential to save countless lives by detecting and diagnosing cancer at an earlier stage.

About SeekIn

SeekIn Inc is a biotech company founded in early 2018 in Shenzhen, China, focusing on blood-based pan-cancer early detection utilizing next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence. Since its creation, SeekIn has been committed to providing cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for cancer early detection, postoperative recurrence monitoring, and treatment response evaluation. SeekIn has also developed novel molecular tests for leukemia patients and its cancer early detection technology has been successfully applied to canines. With its proprietary technical advances, SeekIn has launched a number of research and clinical studies in collaboration with top-tier hospitals in China. SeekIn envisions that, by leading a new norm for cancer early detection, the clinical outcome for mid-/late-stage cancer patients can be reversed and the cancer mortality rate can be reduced by 15%. For more information about SeekIn's cutting-edge technologies and products, visit www.seekincancer.com.

About OncoSeek

OncoSeek has been developed as a multiple cancer detection test that uses artificial intelligence to distinguish between cancer patients and non-cancer individuals by calculating the probability of cancer (POC) index based on the plasma levels of seven PTMs (i.e. AFP, CA125, CA15-3, CA19-9, CA72-4, CEA, and CYFRA21-1), gender and age of the subjects. OncoSeek is a non-invasive, efficient, and cost-effective approach for multi-cancer early detection (MCED). OncoSeek received CE-IVD Mark in September 2022.

SOURCE SeekIn Inc