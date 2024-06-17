Seeking Alpha Announces First Annual Investing Summit

Seeking Alpha's investing conference will be a one-day event in the heart of New York City.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking Alpha, one of the world's leading investing communities, will be hosting its first annual investing summit on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. This groundbreaking event will convene some of today's most influential leaders to talk about the state of the market, as well as what investors might expect going forward.

Geopolitical unrest and economic uncertainty sit high on the list of investor concerns and yet, the market has never been more primed for innovation and growth. AI and technology continue to evolve at a rapid pace, with revolutionary applications that reach every corner of the market, including the healthcare, shipping, and defense sectors. REITs are on the rise, crypto is quickly going mainstream and last year, the United States became the world's leading exporter of liquified natural gas.

The summit will explore this new landscape by offering attendees in-depth strategies and insights from some of the top minds in these fields.

"This is an opportunity for companies and investors alike," said David Jackson, Founder and CEO of Seeking Alpha. "The summit is a members-only event, designed exclusively for our community. We provide this pioneering educational event to our members, while also giving industry leaders the chance to speak to an audience of highly engaged, self-directed investors."

Seeking Alpha's platform boasts a powerful and proprietary quantitative rating system set against a backdrop of independent, crowdsourced analysis. This approach gives its members access to a vast supply of stock research, supported by stringent mathematical evaluation. The company seeks to build on that innovative approach with this new summit, by offering its members a chance to hear firsthand from leading voices in investing and related industries.

Notable speakers for the event include Principal Asset Management president and CEO Kamal Bhatia, Coinbase Institutional head of strategy John D'Agostino, Grayscale Investments managing director of partnerships John Hoffman, Invesco chief market strategist Kristina Hooper, and Wedbush Securities managing director and analyst Dan Ives.

More information can be found here . Speakers and agenda are subject to change.

About Seeking Alpha

Founded in 2005, Seeking Alpha is a leading financial research platform that provides in-depth analysis on thousands of stocks, offering timely investment ideas and market-beating Quant Ratings . With more than 7 million monthly users and over 5,000 articles published monthly, Seeking Alpha connects, informs, and empowers investors globally.

