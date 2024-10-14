Seeking Alpha Hosts Its First Virtual Investing Forum: Election 2024

Leading Analysts Share Insights on the Potential Impact of the Presidential Election on Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking Alpha, a leading financial research platform powered by one of the world's largest investing communities, announced its first virtual investing forum, Election 2024 , ahead of the historic presidential election. The livestream event will bring together some of the platform's most influential analysts to discuss and debate their investment ideas and opinions in the current climate.

"As we approach one of the most pivotal elections in modern history, investors are looking for guidance on how to navigate the uncertainty and potential market impacts," said David Jackson, Founder and CEO of Seeking Alpha . "This virtual forum brings together some of the brightest minds within the Seeking Alpha community to provide actionable insights and strategies. It perfectly underscores our mission of informing and empowering investors with the best possible information and tools. We are excited to offer this unique opportunity to help investors navigate the complexities ahead and make informed decisions during this critical time."

The investing forum will cover a wide range of topics and feature a diverse lineup of speakers:

How Public Policy is Shaping the Market

Chris DeMuth Jr. | Investing Group Leader, Sifting the World

Stock Market Trends: What's on the Ballot

Eric Basmajian | Investing Group Leader, EPB Macro Research

Michael Gayed | Investing Group Leader, The Lead-Lag Report

Chaim Siegel | Founder, Elazar Advisors, LLC

Dividends, REITs, and Your Income

Scott Kaufman | Managing Partner, High Dividend Opportunities

Alex Pettee, CFA | Investing Group Leader, iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Brad Thomas | Investing Group Leader, iREIT®+HOYA Capital

Energy Investing in a Charged Environment

Laura Starks | Founder and CEO, Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Tech Stocks: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

Joe Albano | Investing Group Leader, Tech Cache

Victor Dergunov | Investing Group Leader, The Financial Prophet

Bitcoin vs. Gold: What You Need to Know

Florian Grummes | Managing Director, Midas Touch Consulting

Ryan Wilday | Investing Group Leader, Crypto Waves

Quant Investing for Election Season

Steven Cress | VP of Quantitative Strategy, Seeking Alpha

While the event is exclusively available to Seeking Alpha's paid subscribers, it offers a valuable opportunity for the investor community to access high-quality analysis and unique ideas. The discussions will delve into the critical intersections of policies and economics that influence the broader market, ensuring that the insights shared at the forum are relevant and beneficial for all investors.

Seeking Alpha is committed to growing its live event offerings, both in-person and virtual, by introducing new and interactive formats that deliver the same high-quality analysis and insights. These platforms also provide subscribers with direct access to leading Investing Group experts and analysts, fostering deeper connections within the investing community globally.

For more information and to register for the Seeking Alpha Investing Forum: Election 2024, please visit the event website .

About Seeking Alpha

Founded in 2005, Seeking Alpha is an industry-leading financial research platform powered by one of the world's largest investing communities. We bridge the gap between financial information and actionable insight by providing unrivaled coverage on all asset classes and access to best-in-class tools. From in-depth analysis on thousands of stocks to timely investment ideas and market-beating Quant ratings, Seeking Alpha is an essential resource for millions of investors globally.

