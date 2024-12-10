Seeking Alpha Launches Virtual Analyst Reports: Its First AI-Powered Tool for Smarter Investment Research

Combining the power of AI with human expertise to transform stock analysis for investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking Alpha , a leading financial research platform known for its crowdsourced analysis and cutting-edge tools, announces the launch of Virtual Analyst Reports, an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize stock research for investors.

With a single click, the Virtual Analyst Reports feature consolidates and synthesizes the renowned analysis from Seeking Alpha's platform and its market-beating Quant Ratings, delivering concise, easy-to-read reports on more than 3,000 U.S.-traded stocks. Each report highlights essential key metrics and insights, providing investors with the most important aspects of a stock to help them make informed investment decisions.

"With Virtual Analyst Reports, we aim to transform how investors approach stock research," said David Jackson, CEO of Seeking Alpha. "By combining AI technology with our proprietary data and crowdsourced analysis, we're delivering insights that enable smarter, faster decision-making for investors at every level."

How Virtual Analyst Reports Empowers Investors

Virtual Analyst Reports stands out as a powerful, industry-leading tool, particularly due to Seeking Alpha's proprietary Quant model and the high-quality nature of its crowdsourced analysis. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings and 'Strong Buy' Aggregate Analyst Ratings , both proven to outperform Wall Street analysts and the S&P 500*, form the foundation of these reports, ensuring unmatched objectivity, depth, and independence. Additionally, the uniform and consistent format simplifies comparison and decision-making, providing investors with a seamless and efficient research experience.

This feature is designed to cater to investors of every experience and knowledge level — from individual investors who want a quick, high-quality overview to decide whether further investigation is warranted, to financial professionals who need valuable, data-driven insights to better serve their clients—all without the complexity or steep learning curve of institutional tools.

"Early user feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with investors praising the feature for saving time and providing clear, actionable insights." said Jackson, "We are excited by what Virtual Analyst Reports can achieve for the global investor community at large and the possibilities it opens up for future product innovation."

The feature is currently available exclusively to subscribers of Seeking Alpha Premium and Seeking Alpha PRO via desktop and mobile. Learn more about how it integrates with other Seeking Alpha tools to streamline research here .

About Seeking Alpha

Founded in 2005, Seeking Alpha is an industry-leading financial research platform powered by one of the world's largest investing communities. We bridge the gap between financial information and actionable insight by providing unrivaled coverage on all asset classes and access to best-in-class tools. From in-depth analysis on thousands of stocks to timely investment ideas and market-beating Quant ratings, Seeking Alpha is an essential resource for millions of investors globally.

*Performance as of December 3, 2024.

The accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the Virtual Analyst Report cannot be guaranteed. Due to the inherent limitations in using AI tools, please consider the probability of error.

The Virtual Analyst Report is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice or a recommendation for any investment strategy. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. The report does not consider any other information or perform any independent analysis.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Analysts are third parties that include both professional and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker, US investment adviser, or investment bank.

