Seeking Sustainable Design Pioneers, Electrolux Unveils Conscious Ambassador Program at KBIS

Electrolux Group has embarked on a mission to further its sustainability leadership through four ambitious sustainability targets to reach by 2030: making its business circular and climate neutral, making sustainable eating the preferred choice, extending the life of textiles, and removing pollutants from the home. Electrolux recognizes that even small changes in how we eat, cook, clean, shop, and work can lead to big transformations for our world. The Conscious Ambassador program will unite like-minded designers into an eco-conscious community to amplify the message that sustainability starts with the choices we make. Interior designers play an influential role in making desirable experiences more sustainable for today's families by creating spaces that inspire them to live better.

When designers apply to become an Electrolux Conscious Ambassador, they'll be invited to participate in education opportunities, social media influencer programs, case studies, designer profiles, and much more. To inspire sustainable kitchen designs, Electrolux is giving away a new Electrolux Kitchen Suite to one Conscious Ambassador, to be used in a showroom, their own home, or a client project. Designers can enter for the giveaway by submitting an entry explaining why they want to become a Conscious Ambassador and how they're making sustainable choices through their design portfolio. Electrolux will review applications, and select a winner who exemplifies excellence in design with an eye towards sustainability.

All Electrolux Conscious Ambassadors will receive an e-badge to indicate their commitment to sustainable design to their clients. Electrolux will select one designer from the participating community every other month to be featured as a premier Conscious Ambassador with a profile in the Electrolux Newsletter. A premier Conscious Ambassador exemplifies excellence in design and eco-conscious ideas through their kitchen designs, innovative uses of materials or new conscious practices, along with their participation in the Electrolux community. These standout ambassadors will be highlighted across Electrolux's platforms as a design leader and will receive the following exclusive benefits:

A written profile in the Electrolux newsletter and social media highlight from Electrolux

Conscious Ambassador e-badge for their website and a premier Conscious Ambassador plaque for their showroom or storefront

A local news release toolkit to announce their status to clients

Partnership program benefits

The opportunity to collaborate with Electrolux for events and editorial opportunities

"Electrolux has committed to shaping living for the better by designing appliances and solutions that support our consumers in making small changes toward more sustainable living, like with our TasteLock™ Crisper drawers that preserve produce longer for less waste," said Amie Guy, vice president of marketing, Electrolux North America. "Electrolux Conscious Ambassadors are the design influencers who embody this commitment and creativity in the kitchen. By building this community and distinction, Electrolux hopes to inspire designers and homeowners as they collaborate on the next generation of conscious homes."

Designers can learn more about the program at KBIS during Electrolux's "Small Changes. Big Transformations." event. In addition to unveiling the new kitchen suite, the event will include education about sustainable cooking practices and food samples from zero waste chef and author Max La Manna, as well as design inspiration from award-winning designer Susan Hill.

To learn more about the new Electrolux kitchen suite and the Conscious Ambassador program at KBIS, designers can RSVP to "Small Changes. Big Transformations." at KBIS on January 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. PT in booth #N2346.

For more information about the Electrolux Conscious Ambassador program, visit www.electrolux.com/ambassador.

For more information about Electrolux visit www.electroluxappliances.com.

